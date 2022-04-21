Moody's assigns Aa3 to Charlotte NC Airport Enterprise's Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT) and 2022B (AMT); outlook is stable

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa3 to the Charlotte (City of) NC Airport Enterprise's $71.4 million Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT) and $293.3 million Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (AMT) (Series 2022AB). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Aa3 on the $918 million outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is reflective of the fundamental strengths of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) which combine one of the nation's lowest cost connecting hubs with a strong local economy and its growing demand for O&D travel. Enplanements have shown strong levels of resiliency through the coronavirus pandemic, and we expect recovery of demand for air service and financial metrics sooner at CLT than the US airport sector as a whole.

Despite the lower level of enplanements through the pandemic, American Airlines (AA) has demonstrated its commitment to CLT, as Charlotte's share of AA's total hub seat capacity increased from pre-pandemic levels, which we believe is linked to its low cost structure. Coming into the pandemic, CLT's enplanements were at an all-time high, at nearly 24 million in fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 with a growing percentage from O&D. Besides strong financial metrics, its cost per enplanement was less than $2.00, despite ongoing implementation of its capital improvement program (CIP).

Going forward, even with the continued strong recovery, that has resulted in enplanements being at 97% of fiscal 2019 as of fiscal year to date through February 2022, we expect metrics to narrow as the airport continues to move forward with its $2.2 billion CIP (FY2022-FY2027) and its related new debt issuances. This will result in an erosion of the historically strong financial profile of the airport. Besides, given that a great part of the CIP is still in the design and planning phase, we recognize that the rating could be pressured should total costs or debt issuance levels be higher than expected. However, the rating incorporates the fact that the CIP is demand-driven, allowing the airport to adjust it if needed, as it has done during the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is predicated on our view that enplanements will continue to recover at a rate faster than the broader US airport sector and that management will take actions as needed to keep its strong financial metrics and low cost per enplanement through the implementation of its capital improvement program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful completion of a capital plan which satisfies the airport's medium- to long-term infrastructure

- Sustained and projected debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 2.50x- O&D enplanements above 8 million

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decrease in O&D enplanements

- Sudden and severe reduction in connecting traffic by American Airlines- Material impact on financial margins from capital program: sustained decrease in net revenue DSCR below 1.5x, adjusted debt per O&D enplanement above $400, days cash on hand below 600- Cost overruns or delays on the airports capital program that negatively affects airport operations or increase leverage above expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

All airport revenue bonds are secured by revenues after O&M. Passenger facility charges (PFCs) are not legally pledged but are expected to be used to support PFC eligible bonds and PFC eligible projects under the Bond Order.

Bondholders are protected by a rate covenant that requires rates to be at least equal to the amounts required to be transferred to funds under the Bond Order plus an amount equal to 25% of debt service for the fiscal year. Debt service reserve requirements are sized at the standard three-prong test and are fully cash funded for all airport revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022AB bonds will be used to (i) refinance a portion of the 2021 BANs, (ii) acquire and construct certain improvements to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, (3) fund a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, (4) pay capitalized interest on the Series 2022AB bonds and (5) pay the costs of issuance of the Series 2022AB bonds.

PROFILE

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is classified by the FAA as a large hub and is the largest airport in the state of North Carolina and a connecting hub for American Airlines. CLT is located approximately seven miles from Charlotte's central business district. The airport is owned and operated as a department of the city. It has been run as an enterprise of the city since its establishment in 1935. The Aviation Director reports directly to the City Manager.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

