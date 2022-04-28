Moody's assigns Aa3 to City of Fort Worth, TX's two GOLT Series 2022; stable outlook

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Fort Worth, TX's $222.6 million General Purpose Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 and $38.2 million General Purpose Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting GOLT bonds is limited tax based on statutory limits. Post-sale, the city will have $951.6 million in GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating considers the city's diverse economy with growing population, a median age that is well below the nation and strong taxable value growth. The rating also incorporates a high pension burden that is driving increasing fixed costs inclusive of weak pension contributions. The rating further considers a solid reserve position supported by sound financial planning and an affordable bonded debt burden relative to peers.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa3 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the Aa3 issuer rating reflects the ample taxing headroom of over 900% under the limited tax cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's strong fiscal management, ample budgetary flexibility and high nominal amount of governmental liquidity that will enable the city to manage through future volatile economic periods while maintaining a solid financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decreases in unfunded pension liabilities

- Moderation of fixed cost burden and improved pension contribution practices - Considerable corporate investment and job creation within the city limits which strengthen income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase to total leverage or fixed costs

- Poor financial performance leading to a significant decline in reserves- Trend of declining assessed values

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the city's outstanding debt and no extension of final maturity while the balance will be used for various city-wide capital needs including streets, parks and recreation, library and fire improvements. The original bonds were used to finance city wide needs including streets and quality of life improvements.

PROFILE

The City of Fort Worth is in Tarrant (Aaa stable), Denton (Aaa stable), Parker, Johnson and Wise counties covering 345 square miles in the western portion of the expansion Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Estimated population is over 900,000, making it the 12th largest city in the US.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Levett

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

