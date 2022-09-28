Moody's assigns Aa3 to City of Galveston, TX's GOLT Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the City of Galveston, TX's $65 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 rating on the city's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The city's Aa3 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The outlook is stable. Currently, the city does not have any debt supported by a GOULT pledge. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $209 million of GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's large and steadily growing tax base, tempered by outsized environmental risk given its location along the Texas Gulf Coast. The rating also considers the city's strong, forward looking management team and average reserves relative to peers. The rating further incorporates the city's low debt burden given utility system support of general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt service, as well as above average pension liabilities and fixed costs.

The Aa3 limited tax rating is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample available taxing headroom of roughly 3 times to generate dedicated property taxes sufficient to pay debt service, which offsets the property tax rate limitation, lack of full faith and credit pledge and inability to easily override the tax rate limitation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the tax base will continue to experience steady growth and reserves will remain stable and satisfactory relative to peers. The outlook also reflects our expectation the debt burden will remain steady from continued utility system support of annual GOLT debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial increase of reserves and liquidity

- Material taxable valuation growth coupled with significantly stronger income indices - Moderation of the debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial erosion of reserves or liquidity

- Increased net pension liabilities - Increased debt burden, including a reduction of utility system support of GOLT debt service or additional borrowing without corresponding growth of taxable valuation - Material contraction of the tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates constitute direct obligations of the city and are payable from a combination of the proceeds of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city, and a limited pledge of the surplus net revenues of the city's utility system.

The Texas Constitution limits the city's maximum ad valorem tax rate to $25.00 per $1,000 assessed valuation (AV), but, administratively, the Texas Attorney General will only permit allocation of $15.00 of the $25.00 maximum tax rate for general obligation debt service. The home rule charter of the city sets an ad valorem tax rate limit of $7.00 per $1,000 of AV for general operating expenses, including payment of general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for the acquisition, construction, and installation of certain improvements to the city's utility system.

PROFILE

The City of Galveston is roughly 50 miles southeast of Houston (Aa3 stable), along Interstate 45, in Galveston County (Aaa stable). The city occupies the 32 mile long Galveston Island on the Texas Gulf Coast and is a tourism, retail, recreational, and shipping center. The estimated population includes 50,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Nichols

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

