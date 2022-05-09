Moody's assigns Aa3 to City of Mesa, AZ's Revenue Obligations Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 subordinate rating to City of Mesa, AZ's Utility Systems Revenue Obligations, Series 2022A; Utility Systems Revenue Obligations, Taxable Series 2022B; and Utility Systems Revenue Refunding Obligations, Series 2022C, expected to be issued in the amounts of $52.6 million, $16.1 million and $58.4 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa2 senior ratings on the system's outstanding utility systems revenue bonds and Aa3 subordinate ratings on the utility systems revenue obligations. Post-issuance, the utility system will have $1.2 billion in senior utility revenue bonds and $141.0 million in subordinate utility revenue obligations. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 senior lien rating reflects the combined utility system's healthy financial position, demonstrated in its solid debt service coverage and healthy liquidity that improved in fiscal 2021. Additionally, the system's solid financial results include sizeable transfers to the City of Mesa, AZ's (Aa2 stable) general government through payments in lieu of transfers (PILOTs). Debt is moderate relative to the system's large size and local resident wealth and income levels are below average. Legal provisions supporting the bonds are satisfactory, including a 1.2 times rate covenant and additional bonds test and a debt service reserve fund that funded at the lesser of the standard three prong test and is engaged if coverage falls below 1.75 times.

The Aa3 rating reflects the subordinate lien on the combined utilities net revenues and the fundamental strengths and weaknesses incorporated into the system's priority lien bond rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system will maintain strong liquidity and debt service coverage due to management's demonstrated ability to balance operations and adopt necessary rate increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sustained increase and maintenance of solid debt service coverage

Reduction of debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Declines in system liquidity

Weakened debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The combined system's utility revenue bonds are secured by a senior priority lien pledge of net system revenues of the City of Mesa's water, electrical, natural gas, wastewater and solid waste systems. The system's revenue obligations are secured by a subordinate pledge of combined net system revenues.

Legal features are satisfactory, with a rate covenant of 1.2 times annual debt service and an additional bonds test of 1.2 times maximum annual debt service for the bonds. Bonds issued post-2002 are secured by a common debt service reserve fund, established at the standard lesser of the three prong test, but which springs only if net revenue fail to provide at least 1.75 times coverage in a given year. The reserve funding would be triggered if net revenues were below the 1.75 times threshold, but the reserve balance can subsequently be released if net revenue meet or exceed 1.75 times debt service in two consecutive years.

The revenue obligations are supported by similar 1.2 times rate covenant and additional bonds test, and a 1.75 times springing debt service reserve fund. Calculations are based on coverage of subordinate lien combined utility net revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A & B Revenue Obligations will be used for various capital upgrades to the systems natural gas, water system, wastewater system and electric system.

The Series 2022C Refunding Revenue Obligations will refund the utility system's Refunding Series 2012 Revenue Bonds with no extension of debt service payments.

PROFILE

The City of Mesa, AZ's combined utility system includes the city's retail water, wastewater, solid waste collection, natural gas and electric distribution enterprises. The systems provide service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the City of Mesa and portions of the surrounding area in central Arizona (Aa1 stable). The largest utility, the water system, provides services to over 161,000 customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1312726. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

