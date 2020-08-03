Moody's assigns Aa3 to Clark County Public Utility District 1, WA's electric and generating system 2020 bonds; outlook stable

Approximately $397 million of debt securities affected

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa3 to Clark County Public Utility District 1, WA's (Clark PUD) $42.5 million of Electric System Revenue Bonds, 2020 and $14.3 million of Generating System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's also affirmed Clark PUD's Aa3 rating on its outstanding electric and generating system bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Clark PUD's Aa3 electric and generating system ratings reflects the district's strong financial metrics in the 'A' to 'Aa' category, the district's conservative budgeting process, and strong economic service area serving all of Clark County, WA (Aa1). At year-end 2019, the district improved its consolidated liquidity to 212 days cash on hand that continued its trend of steady increases since 2011. Consolidated debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for 2019 was at 1.60x which is within the range of its long term average of 1.64x since 2011.

Additional factors supporting the district's credit quality are a historical willingness to raise rates, a long-term power supply contract with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA, Aa2 stable) and competitive retail rates below the investor owned utilities in the region.

The rating also considers collateral posting requirements under natural gas hedges and hydrology risk under the BPA contract. Furthermore, Washington state's requirement for 100% non-greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting power by 2045 creates elevated carbon transition risk for the utility relative to its regional public power peers given the district's ownership of a combined cycle natural gas fired plant that supplies around 30% of the utility's electricity. However, cost containment features under the state law serve to partially mitigate the rate impact on the utility's customers while the January 2045 deadline provides the utility time to fully transition to non-GHG emitting power for its retail customers, particularly given the amortizing nature of Clark PUD's debt.

Looking forward, the utility also expects consolidated DSCR well above 1.50x through 2022 and continued growth in liquidity exceeding 250 days cash on hand. Since the utility's forecast assumes minimal impact to the district from COVID19, we also considered a downside scenario assuming a decline to retail revenue and usage of the utility's $30.5 million Resource Adequency/COVID19 response fund. Under this downside scenario, Clark PUD manages to achieve average consolidated DSCR modestly above 1.50x from 2020-2022 and liquidity above 150 days cash on hand. That said, under this scenario, starting around the 2022-2023 timeframe, the utility's financial metrics could come under pressure if BPA implements rate increases that are not passed through to rate payers. We currently assume the utility will implement the pass through of rising costs consistent with the utility's history of conservative financial management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the utility's conservative budgeting should lead to DSCR in excess of 1.50x and days cash on hand in excess of 150 on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The district's rating could be upgraded if the utility achieved DSCR above 2.0x and days cash on hand well above 250 on a sustained basis in addition to further strengthening of the local economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The district's rating could be downgrade if DSCR drops below 1.50x, days cash on hand drops below 150 days or if the local economic strength significantly weakens. The rating could also be downgraded if the district's conservative budgeting process were to materially weaken or willingness to raise rates deteriorates.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Electric System revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the district's Electric System. The Electric System's rate covenant requires net revenues to be at least 1.25x actual debt service and 1.25 times for additional bonds. The bond resolution also requires the district to fund a debt service reserve fund equal to the least of maximum annual debt service or 125% of average annual debt service. The debt service reserve is currently funded with cash.

The Generating System bonds are a contract resource obligation payable as an O&M expense of the Electric System regardless of whether electricity is being generated. The debt service reserve fund is equal to the least of maximum annual debt service, 125% average annual debt service, or 10% of proceeds. The debt service reserve is fully cash funded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the electric system bonds will be used to fund capital spending, pay for transaction costs, and provide for incremental reserve funds. Proceeds from the generating system bonds, excess funds in the debt service reserve, and money in the debt service payment account will be used to refund all or some of the generating system's 2010 bond series.

PROFILE

Clark PUD operates a utility system that primarily generates and delivers electricity to customers in Clark County, which is located in the southwestern part of Washington state. Clark County consists of approximately 657 square miles and had a population of approximately 488,500 (2019). Clark County's largest city, Vancouver (City of) WA (Aa2 issuer rating), is located directly across the Columbia River from Portland (City of) OR (Aaa GOULT, stable outlook). The county also benefits from its inclusion in the greater Portland metro area. The district also operates a separately financed Water System.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

