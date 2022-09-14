Moody's assigns Aa3 to Clark County Public Utility District 1, WA's electric and generating system 2022 bonds; outlook stable

Approximately $93 million of debt securities affected

New York, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 to Clark County Public Utility District 1, WA's (Clark PUD) $65.1 million of Electric System Revenue and Refunding Bonds, 2022 and $27.8 million of Generating System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Clark PUD's Aa3 electric and generating system ratings reflects the district's strong financial metrics typically in 'A' to 'Aa' category on an average basis, the district's conservative budgeting process, and strong economic service area serving all of Clark County, WA (Aa1). For 2021, the district had consolidated liquidity of 250 days cash on hand and consolidated debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 2.0x, which are both higher than their 3-year average of 242 days cash on hand and 1.8x DSCR, respectively. The strong performance was caused by a hot summer that caused higher than normal demand, a strong local economy with county level unemployment rate of 3.8% (P) as of July 2022, and the benefit of in-the-money natural gas hedges as natural gas prices rose sharply in 2021. On a forward-looking basis, we expect consolidated DSCR to moderate over time to the 1.5x to 2.0x range while liquidity remains around the recent historical average between 200 to 250 consolidated days cash on hand.

Additional factors supporting the district's credit quality are a historical willingness to raise rates, a long-term power supply contract with Bonneville Power Administration, OR (BPA, Aa2 Positive) that matures in 2028, and competitive retail rates below the investor-owned utilities in the region. Regarding its contract with BPA, the district is considering a switch from its Block/Slice arrangement to a Load Following product starting October 2023. While a possible shift to a Load Following arrangement should lower hydrology risk, financial metrics could also diminish since the district would also no longer budget for below average water conditions. We currently assume that if the district were to shift to a Load Following product, Clark PUD would also make corresponding changes to its financial policy to ensure ongoing financial performance consistent with historical performance.

The rating also considers carbon transition risk and hydrology risk under the slice portion of the BPA contract. On the former, Washington state's requirement for 100% non-greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting power by 2045 creates elevated carbon transition risk for the utility relative to its regional public power peers given the district's ownership of a 248 MW combined cycle natural gas fired plant that supplies around 30% of the utility's electricity. However, cost containment features under the state law serve to partially mitigate the rate impact on the utility's customers. Additionally, the district has developed a plan to slowly ramp down the dispatch of its gas fired plant and ramp up the purchase of renewable energy including a possible long-term contract with Pend Oreille County Public Utility District 1, WA (POPUD, Baa2 stable) to purchase the output of POPUD's Box Canyon hydro power plant starting in 2026.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the utility's conservative budgeting should lead to DSCR between 1.50x to 2.0x and around 250 days cash on hand on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The district's rating could be upgraded if the utility achieved DSCR well above 2.0x and days cash on hand well above 250 on a sustained basis in addition to further strengthening of the local economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The district's rating could be downgrade if DSCR drops below 1.50x, days cash on hand drops below 150 days or if the local economic strength significantly weakens. The rating could also be downgraded if the district's conservative budgeting process were to materially weaken or the willingness to raise rates deteriorates.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Electric System revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the district's Electric System. The Electric System's rate covenant requires net revenues to be at least 1.25x actual debt service and 1.25 times for additional bonds. The bond resolution also requires the district to fund a debt service reserve fund equal to the least of maximum annual debt service or 125% of average annual debt service. The debt service reserve is currently funded with cash.

The Generating System bonds are a contract resource obligation payable as an O&M expense of the Electric System regardless of whether electricity is being generated. The debt service reserve fund is equal to the least of maximum annual debt service, 125% average annual debt service, or 10% of proceeds. The debt service reserve is fully cash funded.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the electric system bonds will be used to fund capital spending, refund some or all of Series 2012 outstanding bonds, pay for transaction costs, and provide for incremental reserve funds. Proceeds from the generating system bonds will be used to fund capital spending, payoff a bank line of credit, fund incremental reserves and pay for transaction costs.

PROFILE

Clark PUD operates a utility system that primarily generates and delivers electricity to customers in Clark County, which is in the southwestern part of Washington state. Clark County consists of approximately 657 square miles and has a population of approximately 520,900 (est 2022). Clark County's largest city, Vancouver (City of) WA (Aa2 issuer rating), is located directly across the Columbia River from Portland (City of) OR (Aaa GOULT, stable outlook). The county also benefits from its inclusion in the greater Portland metro area. The district also operates a separately financed Water System.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Clifford Kim

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

