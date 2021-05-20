Moody's assigns Aa3 to Clark (County of) NV Airport Enterprise's Series 2021A Subordinate Lien Refunding Bonds, A1 to 2021B Junior Subordinate lien Revenue Notes; outlook is stable

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 to the Clark (County of) NV Airport Enterprise's $72.3 million Airport System Subordinate Lien Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (Non-AMT) and A1 to the $138.3 million Airport System Junior Subordinate Lien Revenue Notes, Series 2021B (AMT). The enterprise additionally has $778.6 million airport system senior lien revenue bonds rated Aa2, $1.394 billion airport system subordinate lien revenue bonds rated Aa3, $519.0 million passenger facility charge revenue bonds rated Aa3, $138.3 million parity airport system junior subordinate lien revenue bonds and $60.7 million jet aviation fuel tax and airport system junior subordinate lien revenue bonds rated A1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

All ratings reflect Moody's expectations that the Las Vegas region will regain its preeminent status for leisure and convention travel that will attract sufficient airline service to support debt service payments, even if full recovery to pre-pandemic levels is slow. The ratings also reflect that most airlines have indicated intent to extend the airline use and lease agreement at McCarran International Airport (LAS) for five years. The extended agreement provides for residual rate-making that stabilized operating revenue throughout the recovery. The enterprise has ample liquidity, above 600 days of operating expense on hand, and significant undrawn federal grants to manage through a slower than expected recovery. The ratings additionally reflect the enterprise's moderate leverage ($230 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement in fiscal 2020) that will improve with enplanement recovery and the rapid amortization of debt over the next ten years. The enterprise was able to avoid restructuring near-term principal payments as many other large hub airports did during the pandemic, preserving its deleveraging trend.

All ratings negatively consider the high proportion of variable rate demand debt (22% at fiscal year-end 2020) and associated swaps that results in above average counterparty risk and exposure to liquidity events. While the debt structure presents risk, the enterprise has demonstrated effectively managing the exposure. The ratings also consider that some bonds series lack a debt service reserve fund and that others rely on external letters of credit.

The Aa2 rating on senior lien bonds reflects the senior position in the flow of funds and very strong net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 3.3x in fiscal 2020 and above 4.0x in the prior three fiscal years. The Aa3 rating on subordinate lien and passenger facility charge bonds reflect the subordinate claim on general airport revenues and net revenue DSCR of 1.32x in fiscal 2020 that remains strong for an airport with a lease agreement with full cost recovery. The A1 rating on junior subordinate bonds and Jet A Fuel bonds reflects the weakest position in the flow of funds and adequate net revenue DSCR of 1.26x in fiscal 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that airlines will extend the airline use and lease agreement in June 2021 as they've indicated, that passenger traffic will normalize as convention activity resumes, and that the enterprise will maintain liquidity near current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved liquidity or full cash funding of debt service reserves to standard 3-prong test levels

- A move to a fully fixed-rate, non-demand debt structure that removes counterparty and/or liquidity risk

- Expectation of leverage below $100 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement with no additional debt planned

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained total net revenue debt service coverage below 1.25x

- Adjusted debt per O&D above $250

LEGAL SECURITY

All outstanding senior lien bonds are supported by a pledge of Net Revenues of the Airport System, which does not include Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues. The senior lien bonds are also subject to a rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test. Debt service reserve funds are only available on some series of senior lien bonds.

The second lien subordinate bonds are secured by a lien on Net Revenues of the Airport System junior and subordinate to the lien thereon of senior lien bonds. PFCs are only pledged to certain designated second lien subordinate bonds and do not support other second lien subordinate bonds. Second lien subordinate bonds are also subject to a rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test. Debt service reserve funds are only available on some series of second lien subordinate bonds. The Series 2021A Bonds will have a cash funded debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of Series 2021A Bonds and Series 2021B Notes will be used to pay the coming maturity of Series 2017C and Series 2018A Airport System Junior Subordinate Lien Revenue Notes and issuance costs.

PROFILE

Clark County owns and operates an airport system that includes McCarran International Airport and four general aviation airports: North Las Vegas Terminal, Henderson Executive Airport, Jean Airport and Overton Airport. The general aviation revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of all the airports in the airport system, of which McCarran International Airport supplies a predominant portion.

McCarran International Airport, which has begun the process to be renamed Harry Reid International Airport, occupies about 2,800 acres of land only six miles from downtown Las Vegas and one mile from the "strip" where many of the larger casinos and entertainment venues are located. The airport serves the Las Vegas CSA, as well as other communities in southern Nevada as well as segments of California, Utah and Arizona. Airport operations are located in two terminals, Terminal 1 and the new Terminal 3. Terminal 1 is a seven story structure with 33 gates between Concourses A and B, with 18 gates in Concourse C and 44 gates in concourse D. The new $2.4 billion Terminal 3 was completed on time and under budget in 2012 and has 14 gates. Of these 14 gates, 7 are domestic and 7 are international.

