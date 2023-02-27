Moody's assigns Aa3 to Colgate's senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Aa3 ratings to Colgate-Palmolive Company's ("Colgate") proposed senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment of commercial paper. Colgate's existing ratings including the Aa3 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings are not affected and the ratings outlook is unchanged at stable. The issuance is credit positive because it improves liquidity and extends the company's maturity profile. Upcoming maturities in the next two years include $400 million of notes due May 1, 2023 and $500 million of notes due March 15, 2024.

Colgate's ratings (Aa3/Prime-1; stable) reflect the company's strong global market positions in multiple consumer product categories, supported by well-known brands and global distribution. Colgate's large scale, relatively predictable free cash flow and leading global market position in oral care are key credit strengths. Key credit risks include Colgate's high concentration in mature categories, as well as currency and commodity cost volatilities. The company's strong product innovation and ongoing expansion in developing markets support Moody's expectation for continued low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth. While the operating margin contracted in 2022 driven by cost inflation and increased advertising, Moody's expects innovation and market expansion will lead to renewed operating profit growth in 2023. The company benefitted from the effects of the coronavirus that forced consumers to remain home in the early stages of the pandemic. Sales and profits will likely continue to benefit from solid demand for the company's Hill's pet food brand following an increase in pet adoption during the pandemic. Challenges include steep cost inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Cost savings programs should enhance investment capacity and increase Colgate's operating margins over the longer term, but there is some risk of consumers trading down or away from certain brands as pricing continues to increase to cover cost increases. Growth in mature, developed markets will be modest, but stable while emerging markets offer greater growth but potentially higher volatility. Colgate's conservative financial policies and solid free cash flow should allow the company to maintain strong credit metrics, despite distributing significant amounts of cash to shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Colgate will at least sustain its market positions and maintain a conservative capital structure. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Colgate will fund acquisitions and shareholder distributions largely from operating cash flow and without materially increasing leverage.

The ratings could be upgraded if Colgate achieves greater global scale and product diversity while maintaining profitable revenue growth. The ratings could also be upgraded if Colgate demonstrates a commitment to improved and sustained higher cash flow coverage of debt and sustains retained cash flow to net debt above 30%.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or market shares meaningfully deteriorate or if there is a significant loss of scale or sales diversity. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity weakens including insufficient back-up for commercial paper or if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive. Retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 25% could also result in a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk Colgate-Palmolive's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting its positive governance. Exposure to environmental and social risks are moderately negative. The main environmental and social risks for the company stem from the company's large and complex supply chain and ongoing and future potential changes in end-consumer preferences. Colgate has conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices, good transparency as a widely held publicly traded company and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility and a long track record.

Colgate's environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) with risks around land, water, raw materials, energy usage, and especially packaging and waste partially offset by good business diversity and good ability to pass on to consumers rising costs to meet environmental standards and consumer preferences. Colgate has taken several steps to minimize its environmental impact and promote decreasing waste and emissions as well as saving water. These include creating a recyclable toothpaste tube, achieving TRUE Zero Waste certification from the U.S. Green Building Council at 16 Colgate manufacturing facilities on four continents, and launching its "Save Water" program in 2016. The company estimates the program has helped avoid the use of approximately 99 billion gallons of water.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) mainly reflecting Colgate's exposure to demographics and societal trends stemming from evolving end-consumer preferences, as well as to responsible production. Colgate effectively manages many social risks including changing consumer preferences, responsible sourcing, product quality, and aging populations.

Colgate's governance is positive (G-1) reflecting its conservative financial policies, sound governance practices and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility. The company has generally stable leverage metrics and a manageable debt maturity profile. Colgate distributes a significant amount of cash to shareholders and has a history of acquisitions, but we believe this activity is supported by the company's conservative management of credit metrics and its general cash flow stability. Colgate is a widely held public company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Good published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, based in New York City, is one of the world's largest consumer products companies. The publicly traded company has a leading global share in oral care, with well-known branded toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth rinse and dental floss products under the Colgate brand. It markets products in personal care under the Speed Stick, Sanex and Irish Spring brands, home care under the AJAX, Murphy Oil, and Suavitel brands and pet nutrition products under the Hill's brand. The company generates approximately $18 billion in annual revenue.

