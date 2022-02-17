Moody's assigns Aa3 to College Community School District, IA's GOULT bonds

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to College Community School District, IA's $5.6 million General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A; $10 million General
Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B and $9.3 million General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $148 million of GOULT bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong economic characteristics, including above average property wealth and resident incomes and historical enrollment growth. Although enrollment declined in the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials report that growth resumed in the 2021-22 school year. Financial performance is adequate with satisfactory reserves. The primary credit challenge is elevated long-term liabilities driven by an above-average debt burden that has financed new facilities to accommodate enrollment growth.
The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's pledge and statutory obligation to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate or amount.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Moderation of long-term liabilities
- Continued growth in fund balance and liquidity
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial increases to overall leverage beyond current expectations
- Weakening of property wealth or resident incomes
- Material deterioration of fund balance or liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022A, 2022B and 2022C bonds, is payable from a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2022A bonds will refund the Series 2016B bonds, which originally financed construction and furnishing of a new middle school building, construction and furnishing of a new auditorium and other capital improvements to district buildings.
The Series 2022B and 2022C bonds will refund the Series 2017 bonds, which originally financed construction and equipping of an addition and improvements to Prairie High School and improvements to the Prairie Crest, Prairie Heights and Prairie View buildings.
PROFILE
College Community School District is in the southern portion of the City of Cedar Rapids (Aa1 stable) in Linn (Aaa stable) and Johnson counties and has a population of about 28,000. The district offers comprehensive education programs for students in K-12 grades with enrollment approaching 6,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
