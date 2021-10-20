Moody's assigns Aa3 to Compton CCD, CA's 2021 Refunding GOs; outlook stable

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Compton Community College District, CA's $39.1 million 2021 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). Post-issuance, the district will have $125.9 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the district's moderately sized tax base when compared to its state peers but is consistent with its ratings peers nationally. The tax base benefits from a trend of stable growth. The rating incorporates the weakness posed by the district's below-average resident wealth and income measures. The rating further reflects the district's very strong financial position, with reserves built up to sustain the district through its transition to independent operation.

The district has strong management with a well-articulated strategic plan. While the student enrollment trend has not kept pace with management's forecast at our last review, the district's fiscal 2021 enrollment decline was consistent with the decline at community college districts (CCDs) across the state that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. The district is poised to build enrollment once instruction is again fully in person, based on its enrollment strategy that builds on retooled and expanded offerings aligned with the state CCD funding formula.

Positively, the state extended the district's hold-harmless funding from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026, which provides additional flexibility, and we expect the district will make significant progress towards its enrollment targets in that time frame. We anticipate that the $20.3 million in pandemic related funding received by the district will be used to fund eligible expenses, with half of the funds used for emergency aid to students. The rating also incorporates the district's somewhat elevated balance sheet leverage. The district is funding both pension and OPEB trusts, increasing its OPEB contributions to fully fund its liability by fiscal 2023, and is on track to repay its loan from the state by fiscal 2026.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the district will maintain its current healthy financial profile while stabilizing its operations and enrollment at sustainable levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Student enrollment consistent with the district's enrollment plan targets

- Significant improvement in the district's resident wealth and income measures

- Sustained improvement in the district's financial position

- Material reduction in balance sheet leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Unplanned deficit spending that negatively impacts district operations

- A significant breakdown in the district's independent operation

- Delay in repayment of the state loan beyond current plans

- A decline in the district's tax base

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by a levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), rather than the district, will levy, collect and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on GO bonds.

Debt service for the district's 2020 GO crossover refunding bonds is payable from an escrow until the crossover date in 2023, when the refunded bonds will be called and the crossover GO refunding bonds will be payable from the levy of ad valorem taxes that secures the district's GO debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the current issuance will be used to refund outstanding GO and GO refunding bonds on an advance basis for interest savings to the taxpayers.

PROFILE

Compton Community College District encompasses 29 square miles in southern Los Angeles County with an estimated population of 312,800. The district is contiguous with Compton Unified School District (A1 stable issuer rating), Lynwood Unified School District (A3 issuer rating) and Paramount Unified School District (A1 issuer rating). The district received full accreditation in June 2017 and was re-established as an independent district in August 2018. The district has operated independently since June 7, 2019, when its partnership with El Camino CCD, which had been in place since 2006, ended.

The district operates a single college campus with full-time enrollment (FTE) of 3,276 for 2021, although the state guarantees the district funding for 5,980 students (its 2017 FTE) protecting the district from any declines. The district's FTE for 2019 was 4,577 students, but declined in 2020, its first full year of independent operation, to 4,317. The district's plan to return its FTE to its 2017 level was extended to by two years to 2026, as was the state's guaranteed minimum funding, due to the impact of the pandemic on enrollment.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Genevieve Nolan

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

