Moody's assigns Aa3 to Cook County C.C.S.D. 21 (Wheeling), IL's GO bonds

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Cook County Community Consolidated School District 21 (Wheeling), IL's $21.8 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020A; $2.2 million Taxable General Obligation Limited Tax School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B and $3.7 million General Obligation Limited Tax School Bonds, Series 2020C. Moody's maintains the outstanding Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Following the sale the district will have $78 million in rated GOULT debt and a $12.6 million in rated GOLT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the district's improved financial operations that have grown reserves to solid levels though they still trail higher rated peers in the sector. Also considered is the district's large tax base with average wealth and income levels, low debt burden and contingent liability risk associated with reliance on state contributions to a poorly funded retirement system.

The absence of a distinction between the Aa3 GOULT rating and the Aa3 rating on the district's GOLT bonds is based on the district's pledge of all legally available funds to pay debt service on the GOLT bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Wheeling CCSD 21. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued, material growth in financial reserves

-Reduced risk related to cost-sharing pension plan, which creates the district's primary area of dependence on the State of Illinois (Baa3 negative)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Deterioration of the district's reserves or liquidity

-Material growth in the district's debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are general obligations of the district and are secured by an ad valorem property tax levy unlimited as to rate and amount. The Series 2020B and 2020C bonds are secured by the district's pledge of all legally available funds and ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base (DSEB). The district's DSEB of $765,000 in fiscal 2021 is below maximum annual debt service of $1 million in 2040, although the DSEB increases each year and will be sufficient to cover debt service according to the district's projection for 1.5% annual growth (the DSEB increases annually by the lesser of CPI or 5%).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will finance the second phase of voter approved projects, including safety and security upgrades, air conditioning installation, equipping six buildings for full day kindergarten, energy efficiency upgrades, furniture replacement and infrastructure improvements.

The Series 2020B bonds will refund a portion of the Series 2013A bonds, which financed various infrastructure improvements.

The Series 2020C bonds will finance additional infrastructure improvements to supplement projects financed by the Series 2020A bonds.

PROFILE

Located approximately 30 miles northwest of Chicago (Ba1 stable), the prekindergarten through eighth grade district serves a number of communities in northwest Cook County (A2 stable), including the villages of Arlington Heights (Aa1), Buffalo Grove (Aa1), Mount Prospect, Northbrook (Aaa stable), Wheeling and the City of Prospect Heights (Aa3). Enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was approximately 6,300 and population within the district is estimated at 68,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Armstrong

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

