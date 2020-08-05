Moody's assigns Aa3 to Cook County SD 162 (Matteson), IL's GO bonds

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Cook County School District 162 (Matteson), IL's $7.1 million General Obligation Refunding School Bonds (Alternate Revenue Source), Series 2020B. We maintain the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt service extension base (DSEB) debt and GOLT lease certificates. The pledge supporting the GOLT DSEB is limited because the dedicated levy available for debt service is limited as to amount and the GOLT lease certificates are limited because they are payable from available operating revenues that are subject to statutory limitations without a dedicated levy. After the sale, the district will have $30.6 million in GOULT, $12 million in GOLT DSEB and $700,000 in GOLT lease debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the district's stable financial profile with high reliance on state aid for operations, a moderately-sized tax base and above average resident income levels. The rating also considers the district's moderate debt burden compared to operating revenue and continued exposure to an underfunded statewide teachers' pension plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district as additional expenditures have been minimal and the closure of school facilities reduced operational expenses in fiscal 2020. Property taxes and state aid comprise the majority of revenues for the district and these revenues have been largely on budget. District officials estimate a $600,000 for fiscal 2020, which closed on June 30. A budget for fiscal 2021 has yet to be approve, though we anticipate the district will maintain balanced operations. Favorably, the State of Illinois (Baa3 negative) does not plan on reductions in state aid to school districts at this time. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The absence of distinction between the Aa3 rating on the district's GOLT DSEB debt and the Aa3 rating on the district's GOULT debt is based on the nature of the pledge, which is a first budget obligation payable from all available funds. Debt service is supported with a dedicated levy that is unlimited by rate but limited by the amount of the district's DSEB.

The absence of distinction between the Aa3 rating on district's GOLT lease certificates and the Aa3 rating on the district's GOULT debt is due to lack of appropriation risk and the nature of the security pledge, which is a first budget obligation payable from all available funds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant and sustained tax base expansion

-Material increases to operating reserves and liquidity

-Reduced exposure to state operating aid and underfunded pension plan

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Material narrowing of operating reserves

-Substantial growth in the district's debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020B bonds, as well as the district's outstanding GOULT debt, is secured by a dedicated property tax levy, unlimited as to rate and amount. State aid received by the district has been additionally pledged to the current series and the Series 2018B, 2019C and 2020A bonds. The district covenants that the property tax levy will be abated only after sufficient revenues have been collected in the bond fund from the additionally pledged revenues.

Outstanding GOLT debt is secured by an all available funds pledge with debt service supported by a dedicated property tax levy, unlimited as to rate but limited as to the amount of the district's DSEB.

The district's outstanding lease certificates are secured by the district's pledge to annually appropriate to make lease payments from any and all lawfully available funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will currently refund a portion of the district's outstanding General Obligation Lease Certificates (Limited Tax), Series 2010.

PROFILE

Located approximately 35 miles south of Chicago (Ba1 stable), the district provides pre-kindergarten through eighth grade education to just over 2,600 students within the villages of Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest (A2 negative), Richton Park and University Park.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

