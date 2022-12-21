Moody's assigns Aa3 to Custodial Receipts - ARPS (UBS AG), Custodial Receipts, Series UA-7000

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aa3 rating to Custodial Receipts - ARPS (UBS AG), Custodial Receipts, Series UA-7000 evidencing beneficial ownership of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (the Fund) Auction Preferred Shares, Series A (the ARPS).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon the lower of the long-term senior unsecured rating, Aa3, of UBS, AG (the Bank) as provider of the ARPS Purchase Agreement, the underlying rating, Aa2, of the ARPS, and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of ARPS principal and ARPS dividends to the Custodial Receipts holders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term rating of UBS, AG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term rating of UBS, AG, or a multi-notch downgrade of the rating on the ARPS.

The Custodial Receipts pay interest on the same date on which dividends are paid on the ARPS in an amount equal to the dividends paid on the ARPS minus applicable fees, if any. Upon a Return of Share Price effected by the Fund the Custodial Receipts would be subject to redemption which would be paid from the principal redemption, plus accrued dividends, of the ARPS resulting from the Return of Share Price.

The Custodial Receipts are subject to mandatory tender upon each of the following: (i) upon the Custodian's receipt of notice of direction to exercise the purchase election from a Custodial Receipt Holder; (ii) upon the Custodian's receipt of notice of direction to terminate the ARPS Purchase Agreement from a Custodial Receipt Holder; (iii) on the fifth (5th) business day following the Custodian's receipt of direction to accept an offer of exchange of the ARPS for replacement ARPS from the Fund; and (iv) on the fifth (5th) business day preceding the Scheduled Termination Date, initially December 28, 2027, of the ARPS Purchase Agreement. The Scheduled Termination Date of the ARPS Purchase Agreement may be extended for additional five (5) year terms but in no event may the Scheduled Termination Date extend beyond thirty (30) years from the date of closing.

In advance of each mandatory tender bids are solicited for the sale of the ARPS. The ARPS shall be sold to the bidder, if any, that provides the highest bid price, expressed as a percentage of the Liquidation Preference Per Share. In the event that the ARPS could not be sold or any sale price resulted in the ARPS being sold at a price less than the par amount of the Custodial Receipts, then the Custodian is instructed to request funds under the ARPS Purchase Agreement in order to purchase the Custodial Receipts at par on the mandatory tender date.

The obligations of UBS, AG under the ARPS Purchase Agreement may be assigned to another party, however prior to any assignment the Custodian must receive written notice from each rating agency then rating the Custodial Receipts that such assignment shall not result in the reduction or withdrawal of the then current ratings on the Custodial Receipts.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published on February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

