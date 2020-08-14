Moody's assigns Aa3 to Cuyahoga County, OH's non-tax revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Cuyahoga County, OH's $143.8 million Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020D. We maintain a Aa2 issuer rating on the county and Aa3 ratings on outstanding non-tax revenue debt. Following the sale of the refunding bonds the county will have $253.4 million of outstanding non-tax revenue debt, all of which is Moody's rated. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The Series 2020D bonds are secured strictly by non-tax revenue of the county, and do not carry the county's full faith and credit, nor are the bonds payable from all available county resources.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's sizable tax base, average demographic profile, healthy financial position and moderate debt burden. The rating also considers the county's exposure to underfunded pension liabilities and social risks related to a significant portion of residents living below the poverty level and rising social services caseloads that have increased program costs.

The Aa3 rating on the senior lien non-tax revenue bonds, including the Series 2020D bonds, is one notch below the county's issuer rating due to the more limited nature of the pledged security (non-tax revenue) and strong coverage on maximum annual debt service. Subordinate lien non-tax revenue bonds are also rated Aa3 given that the additional bonds test includes both senior lien and subordinate debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Cuyahoga County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

To date the county has significantly outperformed its revised sales tax revenue projections since the onset of the pandemic. Through June 2020 county officials report a 1.6% reduction to sales and use tax collections relative to its original budget, as compared to the 20% drop management anticipated because of the coronavirus. Sales tax collections for the remainder of the fiscal year remain somewhat uncertain as extended unemployment benefits have thus far propped up consumer spending. Reductions or elimination of enhanced unemployment benefits could soften collections for the second half of fiscal 2020.

Despite this risk, management remains committed to maintaining its implemented expenditure reductions, which include leaving most unfilled positions open for the remainder of the year. Additionally, Cuyahoga County received $215 million in direct federal funding from the CARES Act to provide relief for COVID-related spending.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that reserves will stabilize at a healthy level despite projected sales tax revenue losses in fiscal 2020 given management's ongoing plan to reduce expenses. The county has implemented furloughs and made other expenditure cuts to offset revenue losses. The county also passed a new property tax levy in April 2020 to support growing health and human services costs. The outlook also considers the county's extensive tax and revenue base and sound fiscal management practices that include adoption of a two-year budget and quarterly adopted five-year financial forecasts.

The county has some exposure to contingent liability risk from MetroHealth System (Baa3 stable), but we expect management would make budgetary adjustments to mitigate any impact on general operations should the system require additional support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strengthening of the county's demographic and economic profile

- Moderation of the county's debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weakened financial position of MetroHealth that requires increased county financial support

- Narrowing of the county's financial position

- Increased debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's non-tax revenue bonds are secured by its pledge of non-tax revenue, which consists primarily of charges for services, investment earnings, intergovernmental grants and reimbursements, fines and forfeitures and license and permit fees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020D Bonds will refund all callable maturities of the County's Recovery Zone Facility Economic Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2010F (Medical Mart/Convention Center Project), for interest cost savings. The Series 2010F bonds were originally issued to provide financing for the construction of the county-owned medical mart and convention center.

PROFILE

Cuyahoga County is one of the two largest counties in Ohio with a population of 1.3 million as of 2018. Approximately 30% of the county's population resides within the City of Cleveland (A1 stable), the county seat. County operations include economic development, health and human services, public safety, judicial and general governmental functions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

