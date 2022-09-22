Moody's assigns Aa3 to Cuyahoga County, OH's non-tax revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Cuyahoga County, OH's $30.6 million Economic Development Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the county's outstanding Aa2 issuer rating, which represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The outlook is stable. The Series 2022A bonds are payable only from non-tax revenue of the county, and do not carry the county's full faith and credit. Following the sale of the current offering the county is expected to have a about $225 million in outstanding non-tax revenue debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The county's Aa2 issuer rating reflects its broad tax base and role as the economic engine of northeast Ohio (Aa1 stable), along with its slightly below average resident income profile. Additionally factored are the county's healthy operating fund balance and liquidity which helps to balance its weak population trends and above average leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities. It also considers the contingent risk associated with MetroHealth (MetroHealth System, Baa2 stable), a component unit of the county.

The Aa3 rating on non-tax revenue bonds, including the Series 2022A bonds, is one notch below the county's issuer rating due to the more limited nature of the pledged security (non-tax revenue) and strong coverage on maximum annual debt service (MADS).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the county will maintain healthy reserves and liquidity over the next several years based on the demonstrated resiliency of its core operating revenue streams combined with its receipt of significant federal aid. Additionally, the county's non-tax tax collections will continue to provide strong debt service coverage on its new and outstanding non-tax revenue bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Strengthening of the county's demographic and economic profile (issuer rating)

- Moderation of the county's debt and pension burdens (issuer rating) - Upgrade of the county's issuer rating or achievement of full legal segregation of pledged revenue from the county's general operations (non-tax revenue rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant narrowing or operating fund balance or liquidity, or weakened financial position of MetroHealth that requires increased governmental support (issuer rating)

- Substantial increase in leverage (issuer rating) - Material declines in annual non-tax revenue collections or debt service coverage (non-tax revenue rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's non-tax revenue bonds are special obligations payable from its pledge of non-tax revenue, which consists primarily of charges for services, investment earnings, intergovernmental grants and reimbursements, fines and forfeitures and license and permit fees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will finance improvements to the county-owned convention center.

PROFILE

Located in northeast Ohio (Aa1 stable), along the shores of Lake Erie, Cuyahoga County is the second largest county in the state with a population of roughly 1.2 million anchored by the City of Cleveland (Aa3 stable). The county is governed by an executive-council form of government, and county operations include economic development, health and human services, public safety, judicial and general governmental functions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

