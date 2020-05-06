Moody's assigns Aa3 to DASNY - School Bond Pool Program's Series 2020A; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 rating to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York's $381.1 million School Districts Revenue Bond Financing Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating takes into account the higher of the individual underlying credit characteristics of the participating districts or the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program (Aa3 negative). The rating begins with the rating of the lowest rated participant and, based on the combination of the lowest-rated participants' obligation as a percent of the pool and the distance from the weighted average credit profile of the pool, we provide up to a three-notch uplift from the weakest participant. Given that the Section 99-b Intercept Program is currently Aa3 with a negative outlook, the majority of the pool participants would be rated at Aa3/negative or higher.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for DASNY's ability to pay debt service on the Series 2020 A bonds. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school district pool bond program (and/or Section 99-b intercept) changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook to this bond series reflects its reliance on the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program to which Moody's revised the outlook to negative on April 1. The negative outlook on the Section 99-b programmatic rating reflects the negative outlook assigned at the same time to the State of New York. The negative outlook on the State of New York reflects the potential credit impacts of the economic and financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. The outlook also reflects the state's current position with healthy liquidity and adequate reserves as well as a demonstrated willingness to both cut spending and raise revenues when necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improvement of underlying credit quality of a pool's participants

- Upgrade of the New York Station Section 99-b Intercept Programmatic rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of underlying credit quality of a pool's participants

- Downgrade of the New York Station Section 99-b Intercept Programmatic rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge and assignment to the trustee of payments due under the respective school districts' agreements, including loan repayments and funds authorized by the Master Resolution. The payments to the trustee are secured by the full faith and credit of the participating school districts. In addition to its full faith and credit general obligation pledge, each school district has pledged and assigned Pledged Revenues which primarily include its annual state aid. The state aid can be diverted from the district to the trustee for debt service on its portion of its debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to finance school district capital facilities and equipment and to permanently finance outstanding bond anticipation notes.

PROFILE

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is a public benefit corporation of the State of New York (Aa1 negative), created for the purpose of financing and constructing a variety of public-purpose facilities for certain educational, governmental, and not-for-profit institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susanne Siebel

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

