Moody's assigns Aa3 to DASNY - School Bond Pool Program's Series 2022A; outlook is stable

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the $713.3 million Dormitory Authority of the State of New York's School Districts Revenue Bond Financing Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the "Weak Link Plus" approach, as outlined in the Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology, which places greater emphasis on the probability of default by the weakest participant of the pool but, in most cases, provides for modest rating lift recognizing the decreased loss given default of the transaction due to the presence of higher rated participants. For the DASNY School Districts Revenue Bond Financing Program, we use the higher of the underlying or enhanced rating as an input for the pool rating. For school districts which do not have public underlying ratings, we have assigned and maintain internal hypothetical general obligation and issuer ratings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the credit quality of the underlying participants and the outlook currently assigned to the New York State enhancement program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Upgrade of the state's general obligation rating resulting in an upgrade of the enhanced rating

-Strengthening of the underlying credit quality of the participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Downgrade of the state's general obligation rating resulting in a downgrade of the enhanced rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a pledge and assignment to the trustee of payments due under the respective school districts' agreements, including loan repayments and funds authorized by the Master Resolution. The payments to the trustee are backed by the faith and credit of the participating school districts. In addition to its faith and credit general obligation pledge, each school district has pledged and assigned Pledged Revenues which primarily include its annual state aid. The state aid can be diverted from the district to the trustee for debt service on its portion of its debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to finance school district capital facilities and equipment and to permanently finance outstanding bond anticipation notes.

PROFILE

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is a public benefit corporation of the state of New York (Aa1 stable), created for the purpose of financing and constructing a variety of public-purpose facilities for certain educational, governmental, and not-for-profit institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

