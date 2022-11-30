Moody's assigns Aa3 to DeKalb County, GA Water and Sewer Enterprises' subordinate lien revenue bonds; affirms county's outstanding ratings; outlooks stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to DeKalb County, GA Water and Sewer Enterprise's $552 million Water and Sewerage Revenue Bonds (Second Resolution), Series 2022. Moody's has also affirmed the outstanding Aa2 senior lien water and sewer revenue rating and Aa3 subordinate lien water and sewer revenue rating. The outlook on the revenue bonds is stable. Following the Series 2022 issuance, the county will have approximately $893 million of water and sewer revenue debt outstanding.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed DeKalb County, GA's Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating, and the Aa2 rating on the county's GOULT special tax district debt. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the senior lien water and sewer revenue bonds reflects the utility's sizeable and diverse customer base, unlimited rate setting authority and willingness to utilize such authority, and strong financial management and capital planning. The rating also incorporates the utility's somewhat narrow debt service coverage and liquidity - both of which are expected to remain stable. The combined utility faces significant capital needs (partially due to an outstanding consent order) that will require additional borrowing in the coming years, a factor currently mitigated by the area's growth and the county's prudent financial management.

The Aa3 rating on the subordinate lien water and sewer revenue bonds is one notch below the senior lien bonds to reflect the priority of payment under the flow of funds, the significant amount of senior lien bonds outstanding, and the 10+ years that the senior lien bonds will remain outstanding.

The county's Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's overall healthy financial position, strong economic base that is centrally located within the Atlanta (Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, trend of robust revenue growth, and prudently managed expenditures. The rating also incorporates the county's slightly above average long-term liabilities ratio which is likely to grow in the coming years due to planned utility-related borrowing, average wealth and income metrics, and relatively low fixed costs ratio.

The Aa2 rating on the county's contract-backed debt and WIFIA loans is placed at the same level as the issuer rating and reflects the county's pledge to levy an annual ad valorem tax on all taxable property located within the territorial limits of the county at such rates, without limitation, as may be necessary for repayment of the bonds.

The Aa2 rating on the county's Series 2016 general obligation bonds (issued on behalf of a Special Transportation, Parks, and Greenspace and Libraries Tax District) is placed at the same level as the issuer rating and reflects the county's pledge to levy an annual ad valorem tax, unlimited by rate or amount, on all taxable property located within the Special Tax District. The Special Tax District's boundaries encompass over 80% of the county's tax base.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the county's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that a strong economic base, prudent financial management and capital planning, and future revenue growth will help mitigate the substantial borrowing plans associated with the county's water and sewerage system.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and material increase in debt service coverage and/or liquidity (water and sewer revenue ratings)

- Meeting capital needs while maintaining or moderating debt burden (water and sewer revenue ratings) - Continued economic growth that drives growth in resident income and full value per capita (county's issuer and related ratings) - Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio (county's issuer and related ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increases in debt ratio due to slower than expected revenue growth or greater than expected borrowing (water and sewer revenue ratings)

- Decline in debt service coverage and/or liquidity (water and sewer revenue ratings) - Material increase in long-term liabilities ratio and/or associated fixed costs (county's issuer and related ratings) - Material decline in reserves (county's issuer and related ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The water and sewer revenue bonds are backed by a senior (Series 2006B and Series 2010) and subordinate (Series 2022, Series 2015, Series 2013, and Series 2011A) lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the combined water and sewer enterprise. The Series 2011A bonds will be refunded with the current issuance.

The Revenue Refunding Bonds (Public Safety and Judicial Facility Project), Series 2015, issued through the DeKalb County Public Safety and Judicial Facilities Authority, are backed solely by installment payments made by the county to the authority pursuant to an Agreement of Sale. The county's obligation to make installment payments sufficient to cover principal and interest on the bonds is absolute and unconditional. Under the agreement, the county has agreed to levy an annual ad valorem tax, unlimited by rate or amount, on all taxable property located within the territorial limits of the county.

The county's WIFIA loans, while paid for from water and sewer net revenues, are ultimately backed by the county's full faith, credit and revenue raising power (including taxing power).

The county's Series 2016 general obligation bonds, issued on behalf of a Special Transportation, Parks, and Greenspace and Libraries Tax District, are payable from revenues generated from an unlimited ad valorem tax levied upon all taxable property within the Special Tax District. The Special Tax District encompasses an estimated 83.5% of the county's tax digest.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 Bonds are being issued for the purpose of (i) financing and refinancing the cost of the Series 2022 Project, including the refinancing of the Series 2022 TAN, (ii) refunding all of the County's outstanding Water and Sewerage Revenue Bonds, Series 2011A, and (iii) paying the costs of issuance of the Series 2022 Bonds. The Series 2022 Project includes a range of improvements, betterments and extensions across the water and sewer system.

PROFILE

DeKalb County is centrally located within the Atlanta metropolitan area and provides routine municipal services like public safety, civil and criminal court systems, and other general governmental services to a resident population of over 750,000. The county's primary business-type enterprises include a combined water and sewer utility and sanitation department. The county also participates in a joint venture with Fulton County (Aa1 stable) for the operation of Grady Memorial Hospital. While the hospital is not listed as a component unit of DeKalb County, the county has a financial interest via an intergovernmental contract.

The water and sewer enterprise, referred to as the Department of Watershed Management, is a department of DeKalb County that is responsible for the transmission and treatment of water and wastewater. The system serves approximately 202,000 metered water customers and 174,000 metered sewer customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

