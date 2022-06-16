Moody's assigns Aa3 to East Side UHSD, CA's 2022 Refunding GO Bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to East Side Union High School District, CA's 2022 Refunding General Obligation Bonds in the amount of approximately $16.2 million. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the district's A1 issuer rating and the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The district has approximately $907.7 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy local economy benefitting from its location in Silicon Valley, which supports strong resident income and property wealth. The rating also considers the district's recently improved financial position, which is expected to remain strong for fiscals 2022 and 2023, but remains challenged with a significant structural deficit that is budgeted to substantially weaken finances beginning in fiscal 2024. The board has consistently delayed implementing permanent solutions to address the district's structural imbalance, which is driven by persistent enrollment decline and growing expenditures, and has relied on one-time solutions, which is not sustainable. The rating further considers the district's elevated long-term liabilities and fixed costs.
The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GOULT bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain strong for the next two years, supported by conservative budgeting and the use of one-time state and federal funds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reversal of structural imbalance resulting in significant strengthening of reserves and liquidity
- Material reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Sustained positive enrollment trend
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Insufficient progress in addressing imbalanced operations leading to deterioration of reserves and liquidity
- Material growth in long-term liabilities and related fixed costs
- Increased pace of enrollment declines not met with expense reductions
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the 2022 bonds will refund a portion of the district's 2012 General Obligation Refunding Bonds for net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.
PROFILE
The district encompasses 180 square miles in northeastern Santa Clara County, serving nearly half of the City of San Jose (Aa1 stable) and small portions of the City of Milpitas and unincorporated county territory. The district's enrollment among its eleven high schools, three adult education sites, four continuation schools, one independent study program and one alternative school was 21,844 as of fiscal 2022.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
