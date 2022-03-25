Moody's assigns Aa3 to Florida State Bd of Ed's Lottery Rev. Ref. Bonds, Ser. 2022A; outlook stable

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the State of Florida's $48.3 million Lottery Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A. The outlook is stable. The rating on the state's outstanding Lottery Revenue Bonds is unchanged at this time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is based on strong growth in pledged revenues since 2012, healthy debt service coverage and a limit on additional bonding requiring at least 3 times coverage of debt service. These strengths offset the narrow source of pledged revenue and distribution amounts that fluctuate annually.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for Florida's lottery bonds is stable, reflecting expected stable lottery sales over the next several years, and the state's active management of games and prize payouts to maximize revenues available for use by the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which covers debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increased additional bonds test

- Significant and sustained growth in pledged revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sizeable expansion of the current bond authorization

- Significant decrease of debt service coverage levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Florida's lottery revenue bonds are secured by net lottery proceeds, after prizes and operating costs, deposited in the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). The percentage of lottery revenues transferred to the EETF is governed by statute. Variable percentage rates are determined by the Department of Lottery in a manner designed to maximize the amount of funds deposited in the EETF. The Department of the Lottery makes monthly transfers to the EETF net of prizes, commissions and expenses. Retailers and vendors make weekly transfers to the Department of Lottery.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund the department's Series 2012A bonds for expected net present value savings.

PROFILE

Florida's State Board of Education oversees K-12 education, colleges and universities across the state. It is established in the state's constitution and appoints the statewide commissioner of education.

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21.8 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2020 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.1 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa2 positive). The state's per capita income level was 93.6% of the nation's in 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

