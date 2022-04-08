Moody's assigns Aa3 to Florida's Dept. of Environmental Protection Everglades Restoration Rev. Ref. Bonds, Ser. 2022A; outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's $25.7 million Everglades Restoration Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the volatile pledged stream of documentary stamp tax (DST) revenues that provide very strong coverage to outstanding debt. Pledged revenues are extremely vulnerable to economic and housing fluctuations, through revenues have grown steadily since 2011 after falling substantially during the recession from 2007-2010. Healthy coverage is due, in part, to active management practices that include expanding the pledge to 100% of DST revenues. The rating also incorporates statutory leverage constraints that, while susceptible to revisions by future legislatures, currently provide a sound additional bonds test.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Florida's strong economic recovery coming out the pandemic will support steady documentary stamp tax revenues, which will lead to increasing debt service coverage given a declining principal and interest schedule.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantially higher leverage constraints formalized in bond documents

- Diversification of pledged revenue stream that reduces volatility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Additional borrowings that escalate leverage and reduce coverage

- Statutory amendments that weaken the leverage constraint- Economic and housing contraction that significantly reduces pledged revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The Everglades Restoration and Florida Forever bonds have a parity claim on 100% of documentary stamp tax collections and do not benefit from the state's full faith and credit pledge. Documentary stamp taxes are levied in conjunction with the transfer of the following pieces of property in the state of Florida: real estate, bonds and debt evidenced by notes and mortgages, with certain statutory exemptions. There is no debt service reserve account associated with the Series 2022A bonds.

Additional bonds can be issued if excise taxes pledged to the bonds provide at least 1.5 times coverage of maximum annual debt service on existing and new parity bonds. However, because of a statutory provision that only allows 58.25% of documentary stamp collections to be used when calculating pledged revenues, the effective additional bonds test is 2.58 times debt service. No additional bonds are authorized to be issued under the Florida Everglades program because the authority to issue additional debt expired in 2020. The legislature previously approved issuance of additional bonds under the Florida Forever program, but there are currently no plans to pursue issuance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the State of Florida, Department of Environmental Protection Everglades Restoration Revenue Bonds, Series 2013A, to achieve debt service savings.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21.8 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2021 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.2 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa2 positive). The state's per capita income level was 93.6% of the nation's in 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

