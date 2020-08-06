Moody's assigns Aa3 to Fresno USD, CA's 2020 GO bonds

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Fresno Unified School District, CA's $90.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series C and $48.0 million 2020 Refunding General Obligation Bonds (Federally Taxable). We maintain Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, affecting about $448 million in outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the district's exceptionally large tax base poised for additional growth, below-average resident income measures, and healthy financial position, which we expect to continue. The district benefits from a stable and strong management team, with prudent fiscal practices and a consistent track record of outperforming budget, which we expect will continue to support balanced operations despite reduced state aid growth going forward. The district's outstanding debt is above average and will continue to grow with future issuances under a $325 million general obligation (GO) bond authorization recently approved by voters in March 2020. The rating also considers the district's moderate pension burden and very high unfunded other post-employment benefits liability compared to peers. The above average legal strength of California school district general obligation (GO) bonds is also incorporated.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fresno USD. California's Senate Bill 117 guarantees all districts' funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020 and waives instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. In addition, the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's enrollment level, as long as districts fulfill certain instruction requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain stable despite expectations of diminished state aid growth. It also reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to expand and remain a strength for the rating level, despite near term weakness because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in socioeconomic measures

- Sustained strengthening of the district's financial position

- Meaningful reduction of long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, protracted decline in assessed value

- Deterioration of the district's reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Fresno County, on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series C GO bonds represent the third and final issuance under the district's $225 million authorization approved by voters in November 2016. Proceeds of the Series C GO bonds will be used to finance a variety of capital projects throughout the district including the construction of Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School, safety and security improvements, and modernization of school facilities.

Proceeds of the 2020 refunding GO bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2012 Series A and General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2010, Series D for savings.

PROFILE

Fresno Unified School District serves the City of Fresno (A3 Stable), a small portion of the City of Clovis (Aa2), and unincorporated areas of Fresno County. With 103 schools and approximately 70,603 students budgeted for fiscal 2021 enrollment, the district is the third largest public school district in California as measured by enrollment.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

