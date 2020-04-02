Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Georgia Tech Research Corporation Series 2020; outlook stable 02 Apr 2020 New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the proposed $15 million Refunding Revenue Bonds (TUFF Cobb Research Campus - Georgia Tech Research Corporation Project), Series 2020. The proposed bonds will be issued through the Cobb County Development Authority, GA (also known as Development Authority of Cobb County) with a final maturity in 2036. At the same time the Aa3 ratings on approximately $25 million of outstanding TUFF Cobb Research LLC revenue bonds have been affirmed, issued on behalf of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Georgia Institute of Technology. We have assigned a stable outlook to Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906391859 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. RATINGS RATIONALE The assignment and affirmation of Aa3 rating reflects the strength of the expected source of repayment, an annually renewable lease agreement between Georgia Tech Research Corporation (GTRC) and TUFF Cobb Research LLC. The proposed bonds will be issued through the Cobb County Development Authority, GA (also known as Development Authority of Cobb County) with a final maturity in 2036. At the same time the Aa3 ratings on approximately $25 million of outstanding TUFF Cobb Research LLC revenue bonds have been affirmed, issued on behalf of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Georgia Institute of Technology. We have assigned a stable outlook to Georgia Tech Research Corporation. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906391859 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. RATINGS RATIONALE The assignment and affirmation of Aa3 rating reflects the strength of the expected source of repayment, an annually renewable lease agreement between Georgia Tech Research Corporation (GTRC) and TUFF Cobb Research LLC. The facilities are highly essential to the research mission of Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech, lease revenue bonds of Georgia Tech Facilities, Inc. rated Aa3 stable) and have been used continuously since 1983. GTRC subleases the facilities to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG, Board of Regents or University System of Georgia). The organizational structure, including strong and longstanding interrelationships of GTRC, Georgia Tech and USG, is a governance consideration under Moody's ESG taxonomy and key to our rating. The rating also incorporates the fundamental credit strength of Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech's excellent brand and reputation as a globally prominent technological research university, demonstrated by impressive student demand and significant research activity underpin its credit quality. Sound operating and financial performance reflect strong fiscal and strategic oversight and diverse revenue streams. Increasing support from the Aaa-rated State of Georgia also aids credit quality. Georgia Tech benefits from substantial total wealth with fiscal 2019 total cash and investment of $2.3 billion. Enrollment growth, state operating support and continued gains in sponsored research awards supported operating revenue growth of 8.8% for fiscal 2019. Offsetting credit factors include Georgia Tech's limited unrestricted liquidity due to state restrictions and complex organizational and debt structure, with several affiliated organizations playing key strategic roles. An increasing net pension liability along with other benefit costs add to ongoing expense pressure. The rating also incorporates renewal and abatement risks related to the terms of the rental agreements. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Georgia Tech Research Corporation. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Georgia Tech Research Corporation changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook for Georgia Tech Research Corporation and Georgia Institute of Technology incorporates our expectations of continued student market and sponsored research strength. The outlook also depends on sound operating performance and general stability of financial reserves combined with manageable future borrowing plans. The stable outlook is also predicated on our expectation that GTRC and Georgia Tech will remain productively and strategically linked. LEGAL SECURITY The TUFF Cobb Research LLC (TCR) bonds are secured by an Assignment of Rents and Leases received from Georgia Tech Research Corporation with the expected source of repayment to be made from an annually renewable sub-lease agreement with the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. The payment obligation of the Georgia Tech Research Corporation, like the rental agreement obligation of the Board of Regents is subject to abatement risk. The bonds are non-recourse to TCR, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, the Board of Regents, and the State of Georgia. There is a debt service reserve requirement equal to maximum annual debt service that will remain in place through September 1, 2025. In Georgia, all public universities are component units of the Board of Regents. The Board of Regents approves all budgets, allocates state appropriations among the universities, and is the legal owner of all university land and facilities. In addition, the Board of Regents is not legally permitted to enter into multi-year contracts, so all of its financings are done through annually renewable lease structures. In view of these constraints, Georgia Tech has financed its campus through a number of different affiliates which have issued debt on behalf of the university. USE OF PROCEEDS The TUFF Cobb Research Campus series 2020 bonds will be used to refund the prior series 2010 bonds for debt service savings. PROFILE The University System of Georgia is an organizational unit of the State of Georgia. The USG includes 26 public colleges and universities and is the dominant provider of higher education in the state. In the fall of 2019, the system enrolled 291,271 full-time equivalent (FTE) students. The Georgia Institute of Technology, part of the University System of Georgia, is a public technological research university founded in 1885. The main campus is located in Atlanta and it has other instructional sites, including a growing on-line presence. Georgia Tech enrolls over 28,000 FTE students and has sizeable operating revenue of $1.9 billion in fiscal 2019. Georgia Tech relies on several affiliated organizations to fulfill its mission. Georgia Tech Research Corporation was chartered in 1937 to support Georgia Tech's research mission. Under a Memorandum of Understanding with University System of Georgia it serves as the official grantee to conduct sponsored research at Georgia Tech. TUFF Cobb Research LLC is a special purpose entity controlled by The University Financing Foundation, Inc. TUFF Cobb Research owns 160,000 square feet of research space on 53 acres of land in Cobb County, Georgia it leases to the GTRC. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS: - Substantial increase in unrestricted liquidity and spendable cash and investments relative to operating expenses - Ongoing gains in total cash and investments FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: - Deterioration in operating performance or material reduction in liquidity - Marked reduction in state support - Any indication of a lack of willingness of management to renew leases METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906391859 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items: - EU Endorsement For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 