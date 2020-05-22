Moody's assigns Aa3 to Gunnison County, CO's Series 2020B COPs

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Gunnison County, CO's $5.97 million Certificates of Participation (COPs), Series 2020B. We maintain a Aa2 issuer rating on the county. Post-sale, the county will have approximately $25.6 million in COPs.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating primarily reflects the county's expansive tax base in southwestern Colorado (Aa1 stable), a healthy financial reserve position, and lack of a defined benefit pension liability supporting a low fixed cost profile. Additionally, the rating incorporates a significant anticipated decline in sales tax collections due to decreased economic activity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The county has generally used sales tax collections to make base rental payments on its outstanding COPs, but maintains adequate liquidity in its sales tax and general funds to subsidize temporary revenue losses. Finally, the Aa2 reflects the healthy and stable operations of the county's hospital that benefits from strong liquidity, as well as additional funding from the recent CARES act. While the county does not have any legal responsibility for the hospital's debt or financial operations, they have previously provided support to the enterprise.

The one-notch distinction between the Aa3 rating on the COPs and the Aa2 issuer rating reflects the annual appropriation risk, the more essential nature of the pledged leased asset (public library), and the adequate legal structure of the certificates.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Gunnison County, given it maintains healthy liquidity in the general and sales tax funds to weather any temporary disruptions to sales tax collections, which account for a relatively small portion of governmental revenues. Additionally, the county's hospital maintains a full year of operating expenditures in cash reserves, allowing for significant operating flexibility. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Growth and diversification of existing taxable values

-Material increase in operating reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Sustained decline in taxable values

-Trend of operating deficits resulting in a material reduction of reserves

-Weakened hospital operations, exposing the county to significant enterprise risk

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates and the interest thereon are payable solely from certain revenues received under the lease. Amounts due under the lease are payable from all general revenues of the county (no particular revenues are pledged). The county currently intends to budget, appropriate and pay the base rentals allocable to the certificates from legally available funds in its general and sales tax funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the 2020B certificates will be used to construct a public library.

PROFILE

Gunnison County encompasses 3,239 square miles in southwestern Colorado, of which the vast majority (2,526 square miles, or 78% of total) is comprised of federal land. The county is centered around the City of Gunnison, the county seat, which has a population of over 6,000. Total population across the county is over 17,000. Primary services provided include police protection, public works, libraries, judicial courts, and parks. The county also operates the Gunnison Crested Butte Regional Airport, its largest proprietary fund.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

