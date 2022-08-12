Moody's assigns Aa3 to Hartford County Metropolitan District, CT's General Obligation Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Hartford County Metropolitan District, CT's (MDC) General Obligation Bonds, Issue of 2022. The expected par value is $86.2 million. Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on the MDC's outstanding general obligation bonds and a Aa2 on its existing revenue bonds. The total debt outstanding is approximately $896 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 rating reflects the MDC's large and stable service area with well above average income levels particularly in the suburban cities. The wealth of these areas helps to offset the well below average wealth indicators of the City of Hartford (Ba2 positive), which is the largest city in the system. While its credit quality has improved, the City of Hartford's rating remains well below investment grade and is considerably weaker than the other member municipalities, which are generally high-Aa rated credits. The exposure to Hartford's low credit quality is in opposition to the beneficial provisions of Public Act 17-1. The act stipulates that in the event of non-payment by a member, the district can establish an emergency budget increasing the levy on other members to cover the short-fall. The act also allows the state to redirect a member municipality's PILOT payments to the MDC if the city fails to pay its ad valorem taxes. The rating also incorporates the MDC's substantial debt load that will continue to grow as the system works to finance a sizeable $2 billion capital program.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the MDC will continue to produce financial operations in line with historic performance. This view includes only moderate changes to solid liquidity and reserves.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Improved credit quality of member cities
- Service area expansion and growth including strengthened wealth indicators
- Further improvement in sewer and water funds' financial position, including increased liquidity and unrestricted reserves
- Substantial debt burden decrease
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant deterioration of member city credit quality
- Weakening of the service area, including income and wealth metrics
- Material reduction of MDC's cash reserves and financial flexibility
- Weakened liquidity resulting in need for cash flow borrowing
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the district payable, unless paid from other sources, from general property tax revenues collected from the City of Hartford and the Towns of Bloomfield, East Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield and Windsor, Connecticut. The district is authorized to levy unlimited taxes upon the Member Municipalities comprising the district proportionately.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the sale will be used to provide permanent funding for various sewer, water and public improvement projects of the District.
PROFILE
The district provides water supply, sewer collection, treatment and disposal services to its eight member communities including Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield, and Windsor. The district also has special agreements for water supply and sewage disposal facilities with 10 non-member towns and various state facilities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
