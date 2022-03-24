Moody's assigns Aa3 to Heart of Texas MHMR Center's Revenue Bonds, Series 2022, confirms Aa3 ratings on other MHMR centers' outstanding bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center's $6.5 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's has also confirmed the Aa3 ratings assigned to the Texana Center TX's $4.6 million of outstanding MHMR Revenue Bonds, Series 2010; the Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County, TX's $785,000 outstanding Revenue Bonds, Series 2015; and the Camino Real Community Mental Health Mental Retardation Center, TX's $3.1 million outstanding Renovation and Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2018. This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on March 22, 2022 related to the publication of the new US States and Territories methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating assigned to the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center's bonds is derived from the State of Texas' Aaa issuer rating to reflect the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center's role as the sole authority directing state funding for essential federally- and state-mandated public mental health and intellectual and developmental disability services in a six-county area of east-central Texas. The rating also reflects reliance on general fund appropriations through the state from the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for funds used to pay debt service that are allotted through contractual agreement and a weaker legal structure than is typical of state appropriation debt due to structural complexities that include the indirect contractual nature of the payment of state funds and the fact that the state itself is not a party in the debt issuance.

The confirmation of the Aa3 ratings assigned to the Texana Center, Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County, TX and Camino Real Community Mental Health Mental Retardation Center reflects the essentiality of the mandated services, the centers' role as the sole governmental authorities directing state funds for those services, offset by structural complexities that include the indirect flow of state general fund appropriations used to pay debt service and the fact that the state itself is not a party in the debt issuance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of Texas is stable. The state's economic fundamentals and reserve position are strong, but balancing the budget competes with the demand for education, transportation and pension funding in the fast-growing state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A stronger legal structure, such as closer involvement of the state in payment of debt service or the issuance of the bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the state's rating

- A material reduction or delay in state funding, or other events that disrupt the flow of state funds to pay debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Pursuant to the indenture, Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has pledged the payments it receives under one of its state provider contracts with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to bondholders, and assigned those payments directly to the trustee. Payments under the HHSC contract are scheduled to be made on the first working day of each state fiscal quarter, and no more than ten days before the first of the succeeding month the trustee will retain one-half of the next succeeding interest payment and one-quarter of the next succeeding principal payment. Debt service is due October 1 and April 1, sufficient timing to buffer against administrative delays in the state payments. After the quarterly set-asides are made, the HHSC provider contract funds are released to Heart of Texas MHMR Center for its program services.

Fiscal 2021 contract revenues provide 9.5 times coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS). Bondholder security is further buttressed with a cash funded debt service reserve equal to the lesser of 10% of net bond proceeds; 125% of average annual debt service; or 50% of MADS. Through the indenture and a deed of trust, Heart of Texas MHMR Center also has granted bondholders a security interest in the financed project. Heart of Texas MHMR Center's gross revenues also are pledged. The HHSC contract expires August 31, 2023, the end of the state's current biennium; given the essential nature of the mandated services provided under the contract, we consider risk of non-renewal to be low.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to partially finance a central 27,500 square foot "crisis hub" facility in Waco to provide services for individuals experiencing mental health crisis, including triage, short-term residential services, psychiatric services and counseling. The center already owns the land the project will be constructed on and is paying the balance with donations and other cash on hand.

PROFILE

Heart of Texas MHMR Center is, under state law, a unit of government, contract agency, and Community Center of the State of Texas that has been organized and designated through the Texas Health and Safety Code as the local public mental health authority and local intellectual and developmental disability authority a six-county area centered on the City of Waco (Aa1 stable) in McLennan County (Aa1). The service-area population is 371,036. The center provides community services and supports to persons with mental illness, and intellectual or developmental disabilities mandated by federal Medicaid law and other state laws. Like the other Texas MHMR centers, the Heart of Texas center's board of trustees is appointed by the commissioner's court of the service area counties.

