Moody's assigns Aa3 to Intermediate District No. 287, MN's bonds

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to Intermediate District No. 287, MN's $4.9 million Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating, the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding long-term facilities maintenance bonds and the A1 rating on the district's Certificates of Participation (COPs). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have about $72 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's solid financial position, above average resident income and modest fixed costs. The district benefits from its unique role as an intermediate school district servicing the specialized learning needs of students from member districts, however there are risks stemming from the ability of member districts to discontinue participation. Additionally, while the district's expertise in providing specialized services provides a solid competitive position, enrollment trends are exposed to demand-driven volatility, and declines have been steep in recent years. The rating also incorporates moderate long-term leverage and the district's limited revenue raising flexibility.

The Aa3 instrument rating on the facilities maintenance bonds is the same as the district's issuer rating given a non-contingent promise to pay. Each member school district is required to approve annually the payment of its proportionate share of the debt service and Intermediate School District 287 is required to use the long-term maintenance revenue to pay debt service. Member districts have the statutory authority to levy for debt service on bonds issued for long-term facilities maintenance plans approved by the Commission of Education of the State of Minnesota.

The A1 rating on the district's COPs is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of annual appropriation and the more essential nature of the leased asset (school facilities).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved enrollment trends

- Moderation of total leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enrollment declines or withdrawal of a member district

- Narrowed operating reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Principal and interest payments for the facilities maintenance bonds are made solely from payments from member districts to the district. Each of the district's member school districts has approved through a board resolution the inclusion of a proportionate share of the debt service payments on the bonds in its application for long-term maintenance revenue, after which Intermediate District 287 is required to use the long-term facility maintenance revenue to pay debt service on the bonds. Member districts have the statutory authority to levy for the principal and interest payments on outstanding bonds issued for long-term facilities maintenance plans approved by the Commission of Education of the State of Minnesota.

Outstanding COPs are secured solely from rental payments made by the district under the terms of the lease and are subject to annual appropriation by the district. The district does not have any direct taxing authority. Payments of the principal of and interest on the certificates will be made solely from amounts derived under the terms of the lease, including lease payments. Lease levy obligations for the member districts are based on each member district's proportionate share of enrollment over a three-year period.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance deferred capital maintenance projects at district facilities as outlined in the district's ten-year facility plan.

PROFILE

The district is headquartered in the City of Plymouth (Aaa) and serves more than 2,500 students annually, providing a wide array of services that include special education, alternative learning center academies, care and treatment, itinerant services, English learning programs, enrichment programs and online learning. The district offers additional services to its member districts that include staff development, a conference center, testing and assessment services, student accounting and billing services. Current members include Edina Independent School District (ISD) 273 (Aaa stable), Wayzata ISD 284 (Aaa stable), Osseo Area ISD 279 (Aa1), Eden Prairie ISD 272 (Aa2), Hopkins ISD 270 (Aa2), Orono ISD 278 (Aa2), St Louis Park ISD 283 (Aa2 negative), Westonka ISD 277 (Aa2), Richfield ISD 280, Robbinsdale ISD 281 (Baa1 stable) and Brooklyn Center ISD 286. In order to withdraw membership, a member district must give notice by February 1 of any year and withdrawal becomes effective June 30 the following year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

