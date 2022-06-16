Moody's assigns Aa3 to Jefferson County BOE, KY's Rev. Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Jefferson County Board of Education, KY's $78.2 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A, issued through the Jefferson County School District Finance Corporation, Kentucky. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series 2022A bonds, the district's lease revenue debt will total approximately $600 million. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy resident income and wealth levels and stable enrollment, supported by a large and regionally important local economy that serves as a major economic hub. The rating considers the narrow financial position compared to peers that will improve over the next couple of years as the district continues to benefit from significant federal funds. The district's long-term liabilities and fixed costs are moderate.
The Aa3 rating on Jefferson County Board of Education's lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the lease payments, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential nature of the leased assets backed by a mortgage lien.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's financial position will remain adequate given the use of significant federal funds and steady tax rate increases. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the district's local economy will continue to experience moderate growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sustained trend of surpluses leading to improved financial position
- Increased income and wealth levels
- Improved enrollment trend
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant increase in leverage or capital needs
- Material decrease in fund balance or liquidity
- Trend of enrollment declines
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are backed by the district's lease rental payments to the corporation, subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a mortgage lien on the financed projects.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will fund renovations to buildings and facilities throughout the district.
PROFILE
Jefferson County Board of Education is located in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable) along the Ohio River and is coterminous with Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Government. The district is the largest in the Commonwealth, providing pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 94,000 students. Estimated enrollment in fiscal 2022 is 98,000.The board consists of seven elected members, representing individual election districts, that serve staggered four-year terms.
The Jefferson County School District Finance Corporation is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.
