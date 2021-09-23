Moody's assigns Aa3 to Jefferson County Board of Education, KY's lease revenue bonds

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Jefferson County Board of Education, Kentucky's $92.5 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B, issued through the Jefferson County School District Finance Corporation, Kentucky. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding lease revenue bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series 2021B bonds, the district's lease revenue debt will total approximately $591.2 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy resident income and wealth levels and stable enrollment, supported by a large and regionally important local economy that serves as a major economic hub. The rating also incorporates the district's modest leverage with potential exposure to a future pension cost shift from the state. Further, the rating considers the narrow financial position, which compares favorably to peers on a nominal basis and will improve over the near term given the district's conservative budgeting practices and receipt of significant federal funding.

The Aa3 rating on Jefferson County Board of Education's lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the lease payments, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential nature of the leased assets backed by a mortgage lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's reserves and liquidity improved in fiscal 2021 and will remain sound over the near term, following the receipt of significant federal funding to reimburse COVID-19 related expenses. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the district's local economy will continue to experience moderate growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial and sustained growth of the financial position

- Strengthening of resident income and wealth

- Large decrease in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material reduction of reserves and liquidity

- Significant increase in leverage

- Trend of enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the district's lease rental payments to the corporation, subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a mortgage lien on the financed projects.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will be used to fund various renovations and additions to the district's facilities, including a new middle school and elementary school and significant HVAC improvements.

PROFILE

Jefferson County Board of Education is located in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable) along the Ohio River and is coterminous with Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Government, KY (Aa1 stable). The district is the largest in the Commonwealth, providing pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 98,500 students. The board consists of seven elected members, representing individual election districts, that serve staggered four-year terms.

The Jefferson County School District Finance Corporation is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

