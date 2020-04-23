Moody's assigns Aa3 to Jersey City MUA, NJ's water & sewer revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA), NJ's $24.5 million Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 consisting of $5.3 million Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable) and $19.3 million Sewer Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's affirms the Aa3 on the authority's outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

Moody's has also updated the issuer and obligor for outstanding bonds. We previously listed Jersey City, NJ (Aa3 stable) as the obligor. The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority and Jersey City are now listed as issuer with Jersey City Water and Sewer Enterprise as obligor. These bonds were previously rated under the US Local Government General Obligation Debt methodology and will now be rated under the US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt methodology. The series impacted are:

- Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2003A (Refunding Series)

- Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2003B (Franchise Acquisition Series) (Federally Taxable)

- Sewer Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2011

- Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2011

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects a sizeable and growing, prior to the pandemic, customer base, a stable financial position, and the support of the underlying municipality, Jersey City.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the MUA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the system will continue to proactively review and adjust rates to maintain healthy financial metrics. The outlook also reflects the system's growing, prior to the pandemic, customer base and service area, as well as the stable outlook on Jersey City.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in liquidity and debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to implement rate increases sufficient to maintain sound financial metrics

- Trend of declining debt service coverage

- Reduced financial flexibility and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is secured by the net revenues of the system. Technically, each part of the system, water and sewer, calculates debt service separately, however, each is cross pledged to the other.

The legal provisions under the current resolution are expected to ensure adequate protection for bondholders. While the resolution only calls for a sum sufficient rate covenant, it does have a debt service reserve fund at MADS. The reserve is expected to be funded with a surety from Assured Guaranty.

Very favorably for bondholders, the city has a service agreement of long-standing with the MUA. This agreement requires to the city to make good any deficiencies in revenues including amounts sufficient to pay debt service.

The outstanding debt portfolio is technically split into senior and subordinate water and sewer bonds, with the senior bonds being those issued to pay for the franchise fee when the authority was created. However, given the strong support provide by the city under the service contract, which applies to all bonds, the actual credit distinction is minimal.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to taxably advance refund the authority's Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2011 and Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2011 for expected net present value savings of $1.2 million or 5.2% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority provides water distribution and treatment and sewerage collection to nearly 262,000 residents in Jersey City. The water division also supplies other municipalities and companies.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

