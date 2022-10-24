Moody's assigns Aa3 to JobsOhio Beverage System's (OH) Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to JobsOhio Beverage System, OH's (JOBS) $617.2 million Statewide Senior Lien Liquor Profits Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's also maintains a Aa3 rating on $1.1 billion of outstanding senior lien liquor profits bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating on the liquor profits revenue bonds reflects the solid debt service coverage, strong, proactive management and a long history of steady pledged revenue performance, balanced by a narrow pledge of liquor revenues, the lack of a debt service reserve fund, and the risk of liquor enterprise expense growth. Significant revenue growth during the pandemic has created capacity for JOBS to issue new debt and maintain debt service coverage that is consistent with the pre-COVID average. With forecasted 3x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS), there is ample headroom if revenue declines as liquor consumption settles into a post-pandemic "new normal" and discretionary spending is pressured by a period of high inflation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that liquor enterprise profits will continue to provide satisfactory debt service coverage despite the large new borrowing and recent rapid growth in operating expenses. Pledged revenues are supported by proactive financial and enterprise management and a long history of profit growth through economic cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained, meaningful increase in debt service coverage to levels well-above the historic average

- Closing of lien to additional debt issuance

- Stronger legal provisions, such as higher additional bonds tests, debt service reserve fund or flow of funds that prioritizes debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained reduction in pledged net profits caused by continued increases in operating costs

- Sustained deterioration in pledged net profits caused by reduced liquor sales, changing consumer attitudes, economic conditions or tax law revisions

- New debt issuance that reduces MADS coverage below historic baseline

LEGAL SECURITY

Under the bonds' master trust indenture, bondholders benefit from a first-lien pledge of net liquor profits. Although not currently planned, additional parity debt can be issued if pledged revenues cover the resulting projected MADS by at least 2.0 times. This additional bonds test must be satisfied using actual revenues in 12 consecutive months of the 18 months prior to any new borrowing. In addition, the indenture allows for a subordinate lien on net liquor profits, although JOBS has no plans to issue on that lien at this time.

Debt service coverage is supported by a rate covenant intended to ensure that the liquor enterprise is managed so that its revenues will remain sufficient. If annual coverage falls below 1.35 times debt service, the enterprise must retain a consultant to determine the price increases or other actions needed to maintain coverage.

Pursuant to the flow of funds, liquor revenues are sent by the retail and wholesale sellers (aka agencies) daily to a sweep account, and are then transferred directly to a trustee-held account. After setting aside funds for sales and state liquor gallonage taxes and the liquor enterprise's estimated monthly operating costs, the trustee transfers revenues to the debt service funds, then the deferred payment fund (for annual payments to the state based on a share of net profits above an escalating annual benchmark amount), then a fund for general purposes of JobsOhio to support economic development projects.

Like most bonds that leverage special revenues of a government, there is a requirement for monthly set-asides of pledged revenues in trustee-held accounts. Each month, one fifth of the next semiannual interest payment and one 10th of the next annual principal payment must be provided.

Under the indenture, JOBS covenants not to file for bankruptcy protection or to institute any other reorganization or liquidation proceedings.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will finance economic development projects, grants and incentives throughout the state.

PROFILE

The JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS) is a component unit of JobsOhio, a nonprofit corporation established to promote economic development and job creation in the state.

Ohio has a population of 11.8 million, located in the Midwest region of the US with 312 miles of shoreline along Lake Erie, according to NOAA. The state is the seventh-largest US state by population, and has a large, diverse economy (2021 nominal GDP of $736 billion) that is the seventh largest among the states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Baye Larsen

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Stamford Plaza

263 Tresser Boulevard

Stamford 06901

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

