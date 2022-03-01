Moody's assigns Aa3 to Kansas City, MO's GO Bonds, Series 2022A

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Kansas City, MO's $137.4 million General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the city's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post sale, the city will have $403.8 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the city's improving, though still challenged operations following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The contraction of reserves in fiscal 2021 was less than anticipated. Additionally, the fiscal 2022 outlook has improved primarily due to the material influx of federal aid in response to the pandemic as well as the implementation of strategic budget initiatives for savings. Still, the city's financial positioning is precarious given the heavy reliance on economically sensitive revenue, deepening leverage, and growing pension liabilities. Perpetual underfunding of the city's four pension plans (relative to treadwater) and insufficient investment returns are contributing to material growth in long-term liabilities.

The Aa3 rating also incorporates the city's large and dynamic tax base that serves as a regional economic and employment center coupled with stable resident income and a below average cost of living. We view the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city's financial operations as a social risk that could pressure the city's ability to maintain service levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the inherent strength in the city's large and dynamic tax base which is expected to remain a regional economic and employment center post-coronavirus. Additionally, the material federal support in response to the pandemic will continue to stabilize financial operations while the pandemic ebbs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Financial performance that outperforms current expectations

- Significant reduction of unfunded pension liabilities and debt obligations

- Trend of materially bolstered reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of financial reserves

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, including the Series 2022A bonds, are general obligations of the city, payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city. The full faith, credit and resources of the city are irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment of the GO bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will refund the outstanding maturities of the General Obligation Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity. The remainder of the bonds will finance capital projects throughout the city including streets, flood control, and public buildings and structures.

PROFILE

Kansas City is the central city of a 14-county Metropolitan Statistical Area in the State of Missouri (Aaa stable) and the State of Kansas (Aa2 stable). The city is situated at the confluence of the Kansas and Missouri rivers. Per the 2020 census, the city's population in 2020 was 508,090 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kenneth Surgenor

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

