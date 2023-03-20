Moody's assigns Aa3 to Kansas City, MO's GO bonds; A1 to special ob. bonds, series 2023A and A2 to series 2023B; outlook is stable

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Kansas City, Missouri's estimated $84.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A. Moody's has also assigned an A1 rating to the city's estimated $58.0 million Special Obligation Bonds (Kansas City, Missouri Projects), Series 2023A and an A2 rating to the estimated $8.7 million Special Obligation Bonds (Main Streetcar Extension Project), Series 2023B. Moody's maintains the city's Aa3 issuer, Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax, A1 annual appropriation obligation (more essential project) and A2 annual appropriation obligation (less essential project) ratings. The city has about $4.5 billion of total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's healthy economic base, adequate financial position and elevated leverage compared to peers. Economic growth in the metropolitan area has been roughly in line with the nation over the past five years. While the city's resident income ratio is below average, the city benefits from its status as a regional economic center. The city's financial position is adequate, reflecting a somewhat weak available fund balance ratio compared to peers and healthy liquidity. A portion of reserves are restricted for operating purposes, which somewhat mitigates the lower available fund balance ratio. The financial position will remain stable supported by codified fiscal management policies and conservative budgeting. The city's leverage and fixed-costs ratios are elevated compared to peers.

The Aa3 rating on the Series 2023A general obligation bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating given the pledge of the city's full faith and credit pledge.

The A1 rating on the Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A is notched one level below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation as well as the essentiality of the project financed (city hall improvements and purchase of police radios).

The A2 ratings on the Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2023B, is notched two levels below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation as well as the essentiality of the projects financed (streetcar project).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the inherent strength in the city's large and dynamic economy that serves as a regional economic and employment center. Additionally, the expectation that the city's growing revenue streams will keep pace with inflation-driven cost increases to maintain reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in leverage and associated fixed costs

- Substantial strengthening of full value per capita and resident incomes - Sustained trend of operational surpluses leading to bolstered reserves and liquidity - Upgrade of the issuer rating (annual appropriation obligations)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened resident incomes and full value per capita

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves - Material increase in leverage and associated fixed costs - Downgrade of the issuer rating (annual appropriation obligations)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are general obligations of the city, payable from ad valorem taxes, which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city. The full faith, credit and resources of the city are irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment of the general obligation (GO) bonds.

The special obligation bonds are special obligations of the city payable solely from funds which have been annually appropriated or pledged by the city to repay the bonds and held by the trustee as provided in the respective indentures. Payments for the bonds may be made from any funds of the city legally available for such purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023A General Obligation bonds will fund several projects throughout the city including streets, bridges, sidewalks, flood control, public buildings, parks, and the convention center.

Proceeds of the Series 2023A Special Obligation bonds will be used to fund the purchase of new police ratios and improvements to city hall.

Proceeds of the Series 2023B Special Obligation bonds will be used to fund a streetcar project.

PROFILE

Kansas City is the central city of a 14-county Metropolitan Statistical Area in the State of Missouri (Aaa stable) and the State of Kansas (Aa2 stable). The city is situated at the confluence of the Kansas and Missouri rivers. The city's population in 2021 was about 503,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

