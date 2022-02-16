Moody's assigns Aa3 to Kansas State University's and Kansas State University Foundation's proposed 2022 bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Kansas State University's Aa3 rated issuer and Aa3 rated revenue bond ratings. Moody's has also assigned Aa3 ratings to its proposed $9.3 million of Revenue Bonds (Kansas State University Aerospace and Technology Campus Housing Project) Series 2022A-1; $110 thousand of Taxable Revenue Bonds (Kansas State University Aerospace and Technology Campus Housing Project) Series 2022A-2; and $90.5 million of Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2022D (Kansas State University Projects). The 2022A-1 and 2022A-2 bonds will be an obligation of an LLC established by the university's affiliated Kansas State University Foundation, but are ultimately payable by a lease with the university. The bonds will be issued by the Kansas Development Finance Authority and have a final maturity in 2053. The outlook is stable. The university had total outstanding debt of $479 million at fiscal ending 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Kansas State University's Aa3 issuer rating acknowledges its regionally important role as a public land-grant university with substantial wealth and scale. Total cash and investments of nearly $1.5 billion provide for a strong coverage of adjusted debt and expenses at 2.2x and 1.9x. Similarly, adjusted leverage also remains manageable relative to the $769 million revenue base. Excellent financial policy and strategy will support continued fiscal balance and stable liquidity despite ongoing exposure to heightened revenue headwinds driven by declining enrollment. Favorably, the university's favorable regional brand and diverse academic program offerings will help sustain longer-term student demand. A moderately large research enterprise and strong state funding support good revenue diversity and contribute to a very good operating environment.

Assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 on the university's general revenue bonds reflect the broad nature of the pledge, which includes net tuition and auxiliary revenue, and state appropriations.

Assignment of the Aa3 on the proposed Series 2022A-1 and Series 2022A-2 bonds reflect the strength of the legal security features and high project essentiality. Under a long-term lease agreement with an LLC of the university's affiliated foundation, repayment on the bonds is ultimately provided by university general revenue on a parity basis to its outstanding revenue bonds. Payments under the lease are not subject to appropriation, abatement, or termination risks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will adjust operations accordingly to sustain above 1.5x debt service coverage. It also incorporates Moody's expectations of maintenance of unrestricted monthly liquidity at levels to cover above 100 days of expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in strategic positioning driven by strengthening student demand, philanthropy, and research

- Outsized growth of nominal wealth and revenue

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance and debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained move to below 1.5x debt service coverage

- Material decline in unrestricted monthly liquidity relative to expenses

- Deterioration in state credit quality, leading to a reduction in state financial support

LEGAL SECURITY

The proposed Series 2022D bonds and other general revenue bonds are payable from a general revenue pledge of the university, excluding restricted revenues. For fiscal 2021, pledged revenues totaled $454 million, which represents about 59% of total Moody's adjusted operating revenue.

Similarly, the proposed Series 2022A-1 and Series 2022A-2 bonds are ultimately payable from a general revenue pledge of the university, excluding restricted revenues. Under a long-term lease agreement, the university will make base rent payments each year sized to fully cover the debt service on the bonds. Payments made under the lease agreement are on parity with the university's general revenue bonds and are not subject to either appropriation or abatement risk. The counterparty on the lease is an LLC established under the purview of Kansas State University Foundation, which has close strategic and financial alignment to the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022D bonds will be used to refund outstanding Series 2014D-2 bonds on a matched maturity basis for estimated net present value savings of $10 million.

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022A-1 and Series 2022A-2 bonds will be used to finance the construction of a new 100-bed student residence hall to be located at the university's Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, in Salina, Kansas. The project will serve KSU students attending its Salina branch campus.

PROFILE

Kansas State University is a large, comprehensive land-grant university with a $769 million revenue base that serves over 20,000 students. In addition to its main campus in Manhattan, Kansas, the university also has branch campuses in Salina and Olathe. It offers a diverse mix of associate, undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs. Academic units are organized in nine colleges including: agriculture, architecture and design, arts and sciences, business administration, education, engineering, health and human Services, veterinary medicine, aerospace and technology, and the graduate school.

Kansas State University Foundation was organized in 1944 to assist the university in executing its mission. It is primarily responsible for fundraising and management of the long-term investment pool. The foundation is governed by a distinct board of trustees.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

