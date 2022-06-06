Moody's assigns Aa3 to Kent State University, OH's proposed Series 2022 bonds; outlook is stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Kent State University, OH's proposed General Receipts Bonds, Series 2022 with an estimated par of approximately $43 million. The proposed bonds are fixed rate with amortization starting in 2033. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings of the university. At the end of fiscal 2021, the university had approximately $420 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating is supported by Kent State's importance as a provider of higher education in Northeast Ohio, manageable direct debt leverage, strong liquidity, and large scope of operations. Enrollment is sizeable, but facing pressure, with over 28,000 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021, supporting an operating base of over $609 million. Enrollment is particularly pressured at its regional campuses, though recent enrollment losses have accumulated at its main campus in Kent. Total cash and investments of $768 million in fiscal 2021 (including investments held at an affiliate foundation) provide strong coverage of operating expenses and direct debt. Further, liquidity is quite strong and provides some mitigation to demographic challenges and potential future margin erosion with 253 monthly days cash on hand in fiscal 2021. Additional credit factors considered include continued fixed cost cutting measures, thinner margins compared with peers, and exposure to a large, unfunded state pension liability.
The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 revenue bond ratings reflect the issuer rating and breadth of the revenue pledge.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued low-double-digit EBIDA margins and no additional new debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Improved strategic and market position supported by strengthened brand reputation and sustained enrollment growth
- Sustained stronger operating performance supported by revenue growth
- Substantial increase in wealth and philanthropy
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to curb enrollment loss trends
- Erosion of EBIDA margins below 10% in fiscal 2023 and beyond
- Material increase in debt eroding the university's leverage profile
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds, including the proposed Series 2022 bonds, are secured by a general receipts pledge. This pledge includes virtually all legally available revenues with the exception of state appropriations and restricted gifts.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund a portion of the university's outstanding Series 2020B bonds, refinance a capital lease, and pay the cost of issuance.
PROFILE
Kent State University is a large, comprehensive university with headcount enrollment of nearly 35,000 students across its main campus in Kent, the campus of its College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, and seven regional campuses across northeast Ohio. The university generated $609 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and, combined with its foundation, held cash and investment totaling over $768 million.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
