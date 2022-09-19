Moody's assigns Aa3 to Kentucky Turnpike Authority Revenue Bonds 2022 Series B; outlook stable

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to Kentucky Turnpike Authority's $50 million Economic Development Road Revenue Bonds (Revitalization Projects), 2022 Series B. We maintain the Aa3 rating on approximately $1 billion of outstanding parity road revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is anchored by the Commonwealth of Kentucky's issuer rating of Aa3, and reflects the moderate legal structure of the bonds, which are contingent lease obligations subject to biennial appropriation of road fund revenues, as well as the high essentiality of the financed highway projects to the core responsibilities of the commonwealth. The legal structure is strengthened by key enhancements that reduce the risk of non-appropriation, including the constitutional requirement to use motor fuels revenues and any other fees or taxes related to the regulation of vehicles for transportation purposes, the statutory requirement to deposit such revenues into the road fund, and the automatic renewal of leases each biennium. Constitutionally dedicated revenues provide strong coverage of debt service. Additionally, the bonds issued through the Kentucky Turnpike Authority include a back-up pledge of certain revenues within the road fund, which the commonwealth represents would not fully cover debt service, but this, in combination with additional legal strengths, provides for a strong structure on par with the commonwealth's issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the bonds reflects that of the commonwealth. The commonwealth's stable outlook reflects sufficient tools to manage an economic downturn, including satisfactory liquidity and a recent history of maintaining balanced operations. These two items are key as Kentucky balances elevated long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

- Significant decline in revenues available for lease payments - Failure of the commonwealth to appropriate funds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the authority and are payable solely from and secured by a pledge of lease rental payments from the Transportation Cabinet. Subject to biennial appropriation, rental payments are made pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement, which is automatically renewable for successive biennial periods unless terminated in writing by the cabinet. The current term of the lease ends June 30, 2024. Once appropriated, rental payments sufficient to cover debt service are general obligations of the cabinet under the lease agreement. The source of payment supporting the bonds is the road fund. The cabinet is funded through appropriations from a diversified revenue base, including the road fund, federal funds, restricted agency funds, and the state's general fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the 2022 bonds will be used to pay the costs of certain highway projects within the commonwealth.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a population of nearly 4.5 million, ranking 26th nationally. Nominal gross state product was $244 billion as of Q4 2021, with economic activity concentrated in manufacturing, financial services and education/health care. Weak income and demographic profiles are a perennial credit issue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

