Moody's assigns Aa3 to Livermore Valley JUSD, CA's Election of 2016, Series 2021 and 2021 refunding GOs; stable outlook

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016 (Measure J), Series 2021 and 2021 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The expected issue sizes are $63.0 million and $23.2 million, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's A1 issuer rating and the Aa3 ratings on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, affecting close to $199.1 million. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Moody's has also assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's growing local economy in the San Francisco Bay Area, which supports strong resident income and wealth, and relatively stable enrollment. The rating also incorporates the district's below-average reserves, which remain stable under conservative budget management. Local support for education is also considered, evidenced by a voter-approved parcel tax generating $4 million in annual revenue and supporting advanced STEM courses and curricular programs. While Measure G (renewed in 2014) is expiring at the end of fiscal 2022, it is reasonable to predict voters will support the upcoming parcel tax renewal in Spring of 2022, considering a solid history of support since 2004. Should the district fail, however, the rating also incorporates management's intent and ability to eliminate the specific programs which the measure funds, as well as the district's flexibility to reduce expenditures through increased class sizes. The rating also incorporates the district's elevated leverage and moderate fixed costs, inclusive of debt, pensions and OPEB.

The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GOULT bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that finances will remain satisfactory, in line with current reserve levels, supported by anticipated stable enrollment and management's conservative budgeting. The outlook also incorporates our expectation for continued economic growth with ongoing additions to housing stock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increases in reserves and liquidity

- Material reduction in long term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to renew parcel tax in Spring of 2022 and reduce commensurate expenditures by fiscal 2023 budget adoption

- Enrollment losses that would pressure financial performance

- Material growth in long term liabilities and their related fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Alameda County (Aaa stable) and Contra Costa County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021 bonds represent the third and final series under Measure J. Bond proceeds will finance school facilities improvement projects.

The Series 2021 refunding bonds will refund a portion of the district's outstanding 2014 General Obligation Refunding Bonds for savings. There is no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District encompasses approximately 240 square miles in Alameda County and Contra Costa County. The district provides education services to residents of the City of Livermore and unincorporated areas, operating nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two K-8 schools, two comprehensive high schools, two alternative high schools and one adult school. Projected enrollment for fiscal 2022 is 13,096 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

