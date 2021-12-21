Moody's assigns Aa3 to Los Angeles Dept. of Apts.-Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise's (CA) Series 2022A through F subordinate bonds; outlook is stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 to Los Angeles Department of Airports-Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise's (CA) (LAX):

- $261.6 million Subordinate Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A (Private Activity/AMT)

- $164.6 million Subordinate Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series B (Governmental Purpose/Non-AMT)

- $410.3 million Subordinate Revenue and Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series C (Private Activity/AMT)

- $103.6 million Subordinate Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series D (Private Activity/Non-AMT)

- $19.6 million Subordinate Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series E (Governmental Purpose/Non-AMT)

- $42.6 million Subordinate Refunding Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series F (Federally Taxable)

The enterprise has $3.1 billion of outstanding senior lien debt rated Aa2 and $5.8 billion of outstanding parity subordinate lien debt rated Aa3. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect the airport's strong market position that historically provides strong demand for airport terminal rentals that in turn supports a favorable rate making structure that provides for very strong operating margins and debt service coverage ratios. Total DSCR has historically been above 2.0x and will remain above 1.75x if the airport's conservative assumptions of enplanement recovery is met. The airport's projections assume full recovery of domestic passengers by 2024 and international passengers by 2025. The ratings are also supported by strong liquidity, with unrestricted and discretionary cash balances equal to 887 days cash on hand as of June 30, 2021 and three letters of credit totaling $500 million. The department does not plan to draw down liquidity, preserving liquidity to manage through any unexpected adverse shocks. Liquidity is additionally supported by $376.1 million of federal Covid relief grants remaining to be applied by 2024. The airport's airline diversity, with no airline representing more than 22% of enplanements in fiscal 2021, also supports strong credit quality.

The ratings are negatively pressured by LAX's large international traffic exposure and the related weaker than average passenger recovery will cause this to continue over the next few years. The airport's total enplanement recovery in October 2021 was only 67% of 2019 enplanements, compared to an average of 79% for all US airports. The slower recovery has led the airport to pursue the scoop and toss of debt maturities, which is also credit negative. However, the department's desire to mitigate airline charges while airlines are financially challenged and the ability to recover the debt service under the 10-year rate agreement signed earlier this year offset the weakness. Continued slow recovery that necessitates additional debt restructurings could place negative pressure on the ratings. LAX's airline costs, between $28 and $33 per enplanement, will be higher than most US airports over the forecast period, but the demand for travel to and from the region should be able to absorb those costs when levels return close to historic levels. High leverage of $1,050 adjusted debt per O&D enplanement in fiscal 2021, will abate as enplanement levels return, but longer term levels around $360 will be still be among the higher levels of our rated airports based on current projections. The ratings additionally incorporate construction risk on the remaining portions of the capital plan.

The Aa2 senior lien rating reflects the senior lien on net revenues and very strong DSCR that will remain above 4.0x if the airport's forecast is met. Senior lien debt accounts for about 34% of outstanding obligations. The Aa3 rating on the subordinate lien debt reflects the second claim on airport revenue and relatively weaker total DSCR that will remain above or at 1.75x if the airport's forecast is met.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that international and business travel will see a more robust recovery in the second half of 2022 and 2023, beyond short-term volatility caused by the Delta and Omicron variants, the airport will maintain adequate liquidity and will continue to effectively manage capital projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Given the high leverage and construction risk at the airport as well as the inherent operational risks in the airport industry, positive rating pressure is unlikely at this rating level

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slower than expected recovery from COVID or significant changes to the number of airlines serving the airport

- Problems implementing current capital projects, including the LAMP projects procured through PPP methods

- Net revenue DSCR below 2.5x on senior lien bonds and total DSCR below 1.5x on all obligations, including availability payments on sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a pledge of net pledged revenues generated at LAX and the subordinate lien bonds are secured by a pledge of net pledged revenues subordinate to the claim of the senior bondholders. The senior lien bonds have an additional bonds test (ABT) that requires historic net revenues plus rolling coverage equal 125% of maximum annual debt service (MADS), or that the senior rate covenant has been met and will be met, including additional bonds, to the later of five years after issuance or three years beyond the use of capitalized interest. Subordinate bonds have an ABT that is similar to the seniors but with a subordinate net revenues threshold of 115% on subordinate debt.

The debt service reserve fund is fully funded with cash to meet the requirement of the lesser of MADS, 10% of par outstanding, or 125% average annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds and subordinate commercial paper notes, to pay and/or reimburse cost of certain capital improvements at LAX, to make a deposit to the subordinate reserve fund and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

LAWA owns and operates Van Nuys Airport and owns and leases property at Palmdale in addition to LAX. Only the revenues derived from the facilities at LAX are included in the security pledge for this bond issue.

LAX is located approximately 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles on the western boundary of the city and occupies approximately 3,800 acres. The central terminal complex features a decentralized design with nine individual terminals constructed on two levels lining a U-shaped two-level roadway. LAX currently has a total of 158 gates in the central terminal along with 9 remote hard stand positions. The existing airfield consists of four parallel east-west runways configured in two pairs. Approximately 4,655 public parking spaces are available at LAX in parking lots owned by LAWA. Cargo facilities at LAX provide approximately 2.1 million square feet of building space in 26 buildings on 166 acres of land devoted exclusively to cargo.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Earl Heffintrayer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

