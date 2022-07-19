Moody's assigns Aa3 to Lotte Property & Development's proposed USD notes guaranteed by Kookmin Bank

Hong Kong, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa3 to the proposed US dollar, backed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Lotte Property & Development Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by Kookmin Bank (Aa3 stable, a3).

Lotte Property & Development expects to use the proceeds mainly to finance or refinance new and/or existing eligible projects as defined in the Sustainable Finance Framework.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating on the proposed notes reflects the Aa3(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment assigned to Kookmin Bank because the bank provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee on the notes.

The CR Assessment is Moody's opinion on the likelihood of default by a bank on certain senior operating obligations and contractual commitments, including third-party guarantees. Kookmin Bank's CR Assessment is positioned at the same level as its Aa3 long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings.

Kookmin Bank's Aa3 long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift from its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3, based on Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of the bank receiving support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if necessary. The government support for Kookmin Bank is underpinned by the bank's position as one of Korea's largest banks by assets, with a consolidated asset market share of 14.1% as of the end of 2021, and its designation as a domestic systemically important bank.

Kookmin Bank's BCA reflects the bank's very strong retail banking franchise, which results in its sticky retail deposit base; solid capitalization; and moderate profitability, which Moody's expects to remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change to the long-term CR Assessment of Kookmin Bank is likely to lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lotte Property & Development Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development and operation in Korea of a high-rise, multi-purpose shopping mall, eco-friendly business projects and a property and lease services business.

The company currently operates Lotte World Tower — a 123-story, 555-meter skyscraper, with a land area of 87,183 square meters — and the Lotte World Mall, a shopping complex in Seoul, Korea.

Kookmin Bank, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, reported total consolidated assets of KRW493 trillion ($407 billion) as of 31 March 2022.

