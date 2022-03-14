Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisiana's GO bonds; outlook positive

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Louisiana's $250 million General Obligation Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. The bonds are scheduled to sell March 30. The outlook is positive. Other Louisiana state ratings are maintained at this time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the state's large and diverse tax base and moderate combined debt and pension burden. The rating also incorporates the state's vulnerability to the volatility in the energy sector and its exposure to social risks, including slow population growth, low per-capita personal income and a low labor force participation rate, and its above-average exposure to environmental risk, particularly hurricanes and flooding.

RATING OUTLOOK

Louisiana's positive outlook reflects the significant progress the state has made restoring its financial reserves and liquidity in recent years by aligning revenue and spending with its volatile oil and gas sector, rebuilding borrowable funds and generating budgetary surpluses in consecutive years. The state's recovery, however, depends in part on the economic recovery of New Orleans (A2 stable), the state's largest city and a popular tourism destination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Long-term growth in line with the US rate and diversification of the state economy that offsets the volatility of the energy sector

- Sustained trend of structural budget balance with continued strengthening of reserves and liquidity- Changes in state, legal and institutional structure to promote greater financial flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to balance budgets with preponderance of recurring actions, leading to liquidity drain and shrinking budgetary reserves

- Prolonged deterioration of key economic indicators, including population, employment and income

LEGAL SECURITY

General obligation bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the State of Louisiana.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 GO bonds will be used to finance various capital projects in the state and to refund all or a portion of outstanding Series 2012-C GO bonds, which refunded previously issued GO bonds.

PROFILE

Louisiana is the 25th-largest state by population, at 4.6 million. Its state gross domestic product is 26th-largest. The state has below-average wealth, with 2020 per-capita personal income equal to 85% of the US level and the among the highest poverty rates in the country.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

