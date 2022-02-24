Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisiana's Second Lien Gas & Fuels Tax Refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to $121.25 million of the State of Louisiana's Gasoline and Fuels Tax Second Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A. The bonds will refund outstanding Gasoline and Fuel Tax Revenue Bonds from the second lien's 2017 Series D-2. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the remainder of the state's approximately $706 million outstanding Gas and Fuels Tax Second Lien bonds. This transaction is expected to price the week of March 8 and close on March 15. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Louisiana's (general obligation rating Aa3 positive) Gas and Fuels Tax bonds benefit from strong legal provisions that include constitutional protections of revenues for transportation purposes, no appropriation risk, and healthy current coverage by pledged revenues. The senior lien on pledged revenues is closed except for refundings. In the flow of funds, a portion of the pledged revenues must first flow through the state's Bond Security and Redemption Fund, to which the second lien has greater exposure than the first lien bonds. The transportation-related revenues pledged to the bonds are tied to the energy-dependent state's volatile economic and financial condition.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of Louisiana's Gasoline and Fuels Tax Revenue Bonds is stable. The outlook reflects our expectation that revenue trends will continue to provide adequate and stable coverage of debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of state general obligation rating combined with increased coverage of debt service by revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of state general obligation rating

- Unfavorable revenue trends

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the state's tax on gas, motor and special fuels. This tax was increased from 16 cents to 20 cents as part of Act 16 of the 1989 Legislature, which authorized the Transportation Infrastructure Model for Economic Development (TIMED) bonds. The 4-cent tax increase (Act 16 taxes) is dedicated exclusively to the TIMED Program. The remaining 16 cents of the state's gasoline and special fuels tax is subject to a prior pledge, if needed, to pay the state's general obligation debt service should all other revenue in the state's bond security and redemption fund be insufficient.

Gasoline and special fuels funds are constitutionally dedicated to transportation purposes. The Act 16 4-cent gasoline and fuels tax expires when all projects authorized under the act are completed or when all outstanding bonds mature, whichever is later.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series A Bonds will be used, together with available funds of the State, to refund the State's Gasoline and Fuels Tax Second Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2017 Series D-2. Like the 2017 Series D-2 bonds, the 2022 Series A bonds will be issued as floating rate notes in an indexed rate mode. Mandatory tender dates will be determined at time of pricing. The transaction will result in debt service savings in every year of the maturity schedule and an indexed mode shift to either SOFR or SIFMA from LIBOR. In conjunction with the transaction, swaps associated with the bonds will be novated to PNC Bank, N.A. (Counter Party Risk Assessment A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) with the interest rate swap based on SOFR. As of mid-February, mark-to-market for these swaps was -$49 million.

PROFILE

Louisiana is the 25th-largest state by population, at 4.6 million. Its state gross domestic product is 26th largest. The state has below average wealth, with 2020 per capita personal income equal to 85% of the US level and among the highest poverty rates in the country.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

