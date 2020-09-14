Moody's assigns Aa3 to Louisville & Jefferson County Metro. Sewer District, KY's Revenue Refunding Bonds, MIG 1 to BANs. The outlook is stable.

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District, KY's $112.6 million Sewer and Drainage System Revenue Refunding Taxable Bonds, Series 2020C and a MIG 1 to the district's $226.3 million Sewer and Drainage System Subordinated Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2020 (maturing October 2021). Moody's maintains the Aa3 long-term rating and stable outlook on the district's outstanding parity senior revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 long-term revenue rating reflects the district's large service area and customer base, stable and adequate debt service coverage, healthy liquidity levels, and an elevated debt burden that will remain high for the near-to medium-term due to the district's considerable future capital needs. The rating also incorporates management's frequent rate increases, conservative budgeting, strong capital planning and material progress toward completion of various consent decree projects.

The MIG 1 short-term rating on the bond anticipation notes reflects the district's sound long-term fundamental credit quality reflected in its Aa3 stable revenue rating, strong history of market access, and healthy liquidity.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Louisville & Jefferson County Metro. Sewer District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district's financial position and debt service coverage will remain at or above current levels, despite substantial near-term capital needs and a higher-than-average debt burden, driven by management's conservative budgeting practices and consistent annual rate increases.

The district's bond anticipation notes do not carry an outlook as outlooks are not assigned to short-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained reduction of the system's outstanding debt

- Significant improvement of the system's debt service coverage and liquidity

- Not applicable (short-term rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased debt profile

- Inability or unwillingness to implement timely rate increases

- Material reduction in debt service coverage or liquidity

- Inability to meet consent decree deadlines

- Deterioration of long-term credit quality (short-term rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of gross revenues of the system.

The subordinated bond anticipation notes are secured by a subordinate lien pledge of gross revenues of the district's sewer and drainage system, as well as proceeds from future senior lien revenue bonds or refunding notes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund certain outstanding revenue bonds for debt service savings.

Proceeds from the current offering will refund or rollover the outstanding Series 2019 notes prior to maturity (October 23, 2020).

PROFILE

The Louisville & Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District was created and established in 1946 and is responsible for the sewer and drainage system that serves Louisville & Jefferson County Metro Government, KY (Aa1 stable). The district collects and treats wastewater from more than 250,000 customers in Jefferson County, and a portion of nearby Oldham County. In addition, the district is responsible for stormwater collection, drainage and flood protection within Jefferson County. In fiscal 2019, the customer base grew a modest 0.9% to 259,125 accounts, of which 91.2% are residential customers. The business, activities, and affairs of the district are managed, controlled, and conducted by a board composed of eight members. The members are appointed by the mayor of the Louisville & Jefferson County Metro. Government and are subject to the approval of the Metro Council. All appointments to the board are made for three-year terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Evan Hess

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

