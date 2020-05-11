Moody's assigns Aa3 to MBTA Subordinated Sales Tax Bonds, 2020 Series B; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) $458.4 million Subordinated Sales Tax Bonds, 2020 Series B. The outlook for the MBTA is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the subordinate lien on MBTA's 1% gross sales tax revenue that is collected on transactions across the commonwealth, plus $160 million annually, funded from the sales tax. Debt service on the bonds is paid after senior and, in certain limited circumstances, federal TIFIA and RRIF loans. Coverage across senior and subordinate lien bonds remains healthy, with maximum annual debt service projected at 2.5 times the fiscal 2021 certified base revenue sales tax collections.

MBTA's Aa2 senior lien rating reflects that sound coverage of debt service provided by a minimum floor of sales tax revenue guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable). The rating also reflects an additional lien on net assessment revenues to pay all sales tax bonds, adequate liquidity and ongoing operational and financial support from the commonwealth, above and beyond the sales tax pledge. These strengths are balanced by elevated long-term liabilities amid growing capital needs.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for MBTA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that despite operating pressures that will mount as the global pandemic negatively impacts transits nationwide, MBTA's creditors are protected by the commonwealth-guaranteed sales tax floor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increase in pledged revenues and maintenance at higher coverage levels

- Stronger bondholder protections, such as a higher additional bonds test

- Continued operational improvement, including reduction of annual structural operating deficit, progress towards reducing capital backlog and/or evidence of ongoing state support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant additional leveraging of sales tax revenues that leads to lower debt service coverage

- Economic decline across Massachusetts

- Operating strain, including an inability to reduce the structural operating deficit, growing capital needs and/or reduced state support

LEGAL SECURITY

The subordinated sales tax bonds and BANs are secured by a second claim, before transit operations but after senior lien debt, on 1% of statewide sales tax allocated from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' existing sales tax (currently 6.25%), plus an additional $160 million annually. The bonds are also cross-collaterized with a subordinated lien on assessment revenues that are paid by cities and towns located in the authority's territory, after assessment bond and senior lien sales tax debt service. The pledge is enhanced by a statutorily set Base Revenue Amount (BRA), providing a guaranteed floor on sales tax amounts pledged to the MBTA. The BRA cannot decrease and grows at the lesser of CPI or the sales tax growth rate, capped at 3%.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for two new money purposes: first, to finance $200 million of new capital expenditures; and second, to take out outstanding commercial paper (currently $175M) that will result in access to the full $250 million commercial paper program for future liquidity needs. The bonds will also refund Senior Lien Sales Tax Series 2010A and 2010B bonds for expected net present value savings, with the Series 2010A bonds, which are currently in windows mode, refunded into long-term fixed rate debt.

PROFILE

The MBTA is the oldest and fifth largest transit system in the country, providing transportation service through subway, trackless trolley, trolley, bus and commuter rail service throughout the eastern portion of Massachusetts and into the northern portion of Rhode Island (Aa2 stable). There are approximately 1.3 million passenger trips on average per business day and MBTA operates over 38 miles of rapid transit rail routes. Service is also provided by streetcars and light rail vehicles on 26 miles of additional rail routes.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

