Moody's assigns Aa3 to Manchester NH's GO bonds; Outlook stable

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Manchester New Hampshire's $48 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C and $27.9 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020D (Federally Taxable). We maintain the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds and the A1 rating on the city's school facility revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects Manchester's position as the anchor of the largest economy in the state, a sizeable and modestly growing tax base, and its strong financial management and governance. The city has elevated debt and long term liabilities which result in high fixed costs.

Fiscal 2020 is expected to end with a modest surplus and growth in reserves. The surplus was driven by a surge in building permit fees in fiscal 2020, and auto registrations and parking related revenues not declining as much as forecast. Expenses related to pandemic response were modest and reimbursed by federal grants, and other operational costs were on target.

Fiscal 2021 performance is currently on target. Building permits are expected to normalize and are down slightly. Parking revenues will be challenging as they have not yet seen a material bounce back from the bottom of pandemic, however fiscally conservative budgeting, carry over from fiscal 2020 in CARES Act funds from 2020, and municipal aid from the state should support balanced operations for fiscal 2021.

The A1 rating on the school facility revenue bonds reflects the one-notch distinction from the GO rating, given that the bonds are secured by the Manchester School District's pledge to make annual payments sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds, subject to annual appropriation by the city board. The rating incorporates satisfactory legal provisions, the essential nature of the projects funded, and the low risk of non-appropriation by the city.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to be a concern, however the city, has been able to adjust its budget accordingly and is expected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. If our view of the credit quality of Manchester changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Manchester will remain at the center of the southern New Hampshire economy, the city will manage through the challenges of Coronavirus, the tax base will continue to incrementally expand and management will continue to budget conservatively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of its available fund balance and reserves

- Trend of surplus operations

- Material reduction of fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in fund balance and liquidity

- Significant tax base contraction

- Increased debt burden and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a pledge of the city's faith and credit supported by its authority to levy ad valorem property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the series 2010B,D,E,F, and 2011 C bonds. The refunding's are expected to generate approximately $9 million in present value savings. No maturities will be extended.

PROFILE

Manchester has approximately 111,657 residents and is the largest city in New Hampshire. The city is located on the Merrimack River in the south central part of the state, approximately 58 miles north of Boston.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

