Moody's assigns Aa3 to Manteno CUSD 5, IL's GO bonds

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Kankakee & Will Counties Community Unit School District 5 (Manteno), IL's $3.8 million General Obligation Refunding School Bonds, Series 2020. We maintain a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post-sale, the district will have $21.8 million in GOULT and $3.4 million in GOLT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The GOULT rating is Aa3 because the financial profile is strong and the tax base is moderately sized with average resident income and wealth levels. Reserves are now solid after a trend of operating surpluses. While debt is moderate, state support for contributions to the underfunded Teachers Retirement System is a contingent risk.

The lack of distinction between the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding GOLT debt and the district's Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the presence of an all available funds pledge to pay debt service secured by a dedicated property tax levy limited to the amount of the district's debt service extension base (DSEB).

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district as additional expenditures have been minimal and the district has realized savings due to the closure of district buildings. Property taxes comprise the majority of revenues for the district and, although Kankakee County waived late fees and penalties for property tax payments, the impact to collections has not been material. The state of Illinois has held aid to school districts level for fiscal 2021. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material expansion of the district's tax base and strengthening of resident income levels

- Reduced risk related to state-supported cost-sharing pension plan

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant declines in fund balance or liquidity

- Material increase in the district's debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 bonds, is secured by the district's general obligation unlimited tax pledge to levy a tax unlimited as to rate or amount.

The district's outstanding GOLT debt is secured by the pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate but limited by the amount of the district's DSEB and any funds legally available for such purpose.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bonds will refund a portion of the district's Series 2011A bonds originally issued to fund an additions and other projects at the middle and high schools.

PROFILE

The district is located primarily in northern Kankakee County (Ba2 positive) approximately 50 miles south of Chicago and serves the village of Manteno, a small portion of the village of Bourbonnais and surrounding unincorporated area. The district operates one elementary school, one middle school and one high school providing pre-K through twelfth grade education to approximately 2,000 students, as of the 2020 academic year. The district's population totals about 12,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

