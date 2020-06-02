Moody's assigns Aa3 to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr., NY's Ser. 2020; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY's proposed $500 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2020. The bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate, taxable securities to mature in 2050. At the same time, the Aa3 assigned to outstanding bonds of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) has been affirmed. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable. The actions affect approximately $2.6 billion of rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects the proposed increase in debt, which comes amid financial constraints due to the suspension of non-essential services related to the coronavirus outbreak, a social risk under Moody's ESG taxonomy. As a result of the outbreak, MSKCC will face a longer than anticipated ramp-up period for its newly constructed Koch Center for Cancer Care outpatient site that carries high startup costs. Although federal relief loans and grants, draws on lines, and proceeds from the current borrowing will fortify liquidity, given the uncertainties there is a higher likelihood that leverage metrics would be notably diluted from this financing as well as the effects of the outbreak. Federal grant funds will not likely be sufficient to offset the effects of material revenue declines related to the suspension of elective services.

The Aa3 rating reflects MSKCC's preeminent reputation for cancer research and clinical care. While uncertainties regarding timing and ability to achieve pre-outbreak volume levels remain, this niche position will help support its ability to resume services and fuel the maturation of its expanding clinical footprint. The Aa3 rating also anticipates the resumption of solid enterprise growth will translate to strong revenue and cash flow trends. MSKCC will also continue to benefit from excellent fundraising capabilities, providing a solid resource for capital investment. Ongoing offsets include relatively high financial leverage and costs associated with rapid growth.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension given unknowns related to the restart of services and the recovery period. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concern that an increase in already high leverage, significant revenue and cash flow contraction from the coronavirus outbreak, and a high level of uncertainty associated with recovery, would potentially lead to a notable decline in balance sheet metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decrease in financial leverage

- Significant rise in cash and investment cushion

- Significant and sustained increase of pre-COVID operating cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slower recovery period or further outbreaks that result in protracted revenue and cash flow shortfalls

- Lower cash flows result in a notable rise in financial leverage or material reduction of days cash on hand beyond expectations pre-outbreak

- Sustained departure from historic cash flow margins

- Permanent reduction of philanthropic support or research funding

LEGAL SECURITY

All rated bonds are unsecured general obligations of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (the Center), which holds over 71% of unrestricted cash and investments consolidated in the audited financial statements. The Series 2012 and Series 2015 taxable bonds are unsecured general obligations of the Center, issued under the 2012 taxable indenture between the Center and the taxable bond trustee. The Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research (the Institute) and SKI Realty have also entered into unsecured guaranties for the Center's payments under the indenture. If certain Funding Events occur, the Center and Hospital will be required to provide bondholders with a lien, mortgage, or security interest on certain Shared Collateral. Shared Collateral would be released at the time when there is no Funding Event. This Shared Collateral includes, but is not limited to, pledge of or security interest in the gross receipts of the Center and related corporations (excluding the Hospital), and a mortgage on certain property including Hospital property (excluding research facilities). Funding events include, but are not limited to: the senior unsecured or unenhanced debt of the Center is rated lower than the "A" rating category by two rating agencies (if MSKCC rated by 3 rating agencies) or breach of certain financial covenants. MSKCC currently has good headroom under the funding event financial covenants and rating trigger, and as such all of MSKCC's rated bonds carry the same rating. If a Funding Event were to occur, the ratings across the different legal securities could differ.

The Series 2011A taxable bonds are issued under an indenture between the Center and the taxable indenture trustee. They are unsecured general obligations of the Center and also include unsecured guaranties from the Institute and SKI Realty. Upon the occurrence and continuation of a Funding Event (which are identical to the Funding Events under the Series 2012 taxable indenture) the bond trustee would be granted a lien, mortgage or security interest on Shared Collateral (as described above).

The 2019 Series 1 bonds, as well as the 2017 Series 1 bonds, non-defeased 2012 Series 1 bonds, and certain unrated bonds privately placed with banks, were issued under the 2003 bond resolution. In addition to being unsecured general obligations of the Center with unsecured guaranties from the Institute and SKI Realty, upon the occurrence and continuation of certain Funding Events, the bond trustee would be given a lien on Shared Collateral (as described above). The springing collateral pledge for these bonds would also include a mortgage on a 23-story research building. Collateral is released from the pledge when a Funding Event is no longer continuing. Funding Events include downgrade of MSKCC's debt rating below the "A" rating category by two rating agencies or breach of certain financial covenants.

The Series 1998 bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the Center. They do not have a guaranty from the Institute or Realty. Bondholders have a security interest in pledged revenues related to certain residential facilities owned by MSKCC (up to $6.5 million) but do not have a springing lien on Shared Collateral, the Research Building, or gross receipts of the Hospital. MSKCC will not issue additional debt under the 1989 resolution.

There will be a very modest amount of debt outstanding under the 2002 bond resolution which is expected to be fully redeemed within 24 months.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020 bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

PROFILE

MSKCC benefits from an excellent market position as a leading provider of cancer research and clinical care. Unless stated otherwise, the figures in this report present a combined view of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (the Center) and Affiliated Corporations. The audit consolidates financial information for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases (514 licensed beds), Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, S.K.I. Realty, the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, the captive insurance company, and other smaller affiliates. The Center and Affiliated Corporations are collectively referred to as MSKCC.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eugene Spielman

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

