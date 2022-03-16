Moody's assigns Aa3 to Merced City School District, CA's Series 2022 GOULT bonds

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to Merced City School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2014, Series 2022 and General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (Federally Taxable), expected to be issued in the amounts of $7.4 million and $12.6 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an A1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $63.3 million of total debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's growing economy supported by the University of California (Aa2 stable) Merced campus expansion, though below-average resident income and high unemployment levels remain credit constraints. The district's healthy financial position will likely remain strong, supported by conservative budgeting practices and projected stable enrollment. The district's overall leverage is elevated and pension obligations, in common with other California school districts, will remain a financial pressure.

The Aa3 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in resident income levels

- Sustained economic growth supporting a higher full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration in the district's financial position

- Enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GO bonds are backed by the district's pledge of all ad valorem property taxes that it is authorized to levy without limitation as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district in amounts sufficient to pay debt service. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Merced County on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Election of 2014, Series 2022 GO bond proceeds will finance a variety of capital projects within the district including classroom modernization and expansion. The Election of 2014, Series 2022 bonds represent the fifth issuance of the $60 million authorization and following issuance the district will have $4.6 million in authorization remaining.

The GO Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 will advance refund the district's outstanding Series 2014 and Series 2015 GO bonds.

PROFILE

Located in the eastern portion of Merced County (Aa3 stable), Merced City School District encompasses approximately 93 square miles, with an estimated population of 89,900. The district's boundaries include a large portion of the City of Merced, a small portion of the City of Atwater and adjacent unincorporated portions of the county. The district operates 14 elementary schools serving grades TK-6, four middle schools serving grades 7-8, one community day school and a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) facility that serves students district wide. Enrollment was 10,800 in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gregory Lipitz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

