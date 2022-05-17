Moody's assigns Aa3 to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, DC's Series 2022A, outlook stable

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned today an Aa3 rating to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, DC's (MWAA) $206 million Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (AMT). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the existing airport system revenue bonds at Aa3. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating benefits from the fundamental strengths of the two airports within MWAA's system, Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The system provides the bulk of air service to the Washington, DC region, a diversified and mature service area with a high level of professional and government services.

Moody's expects that enplanements will continue their positive trend in 2022 and 2023, absent a major recession or severe new strain of the COVID-19 virus. This should support a net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.2x (net revenue DSCR 1.14x in 2021, indenture DSCR of 1.98x in 2021) and a reduction in cost per enplanement (CPE) back to 2019 levels of $13.18 from $17.50 in 2021. Capital investments and cost inflation will result in modest increases of CPE in the next five years. Liquidity will remain solid around current levels of 1,000 days cash on hand. Once enplanements reach pre-pandemic levels, Moody's expects modest enplanement growth of around 2.0% on average per year supported by the stability of its mature service area.

Enplanements at its two airports lagged the strong recovery seen at other US airports in 2021 and MWAA reported weak financial results during the pandemic in 2020. But the enplanement trend is comparable with that observed at other airports with significant international and business travel. The enplanement recovery has gained traction over the last few months. Total enplanements for the first three months of 2022 represented around 81.7% of the total for the same period in 2019.

Constraining credit factors include the likelihood of additional debt in 2023 and 2024 of around $1 billion to finance capital expenditures and the risk of additional debt issuances beyond the current capital plan. Over 50% of the authority's debt will amortize over the next 10 years, providing capacity for additional debt to support future capital investments. MWAA is in the process of updating its Master Plan. Moody's expects that adjusted debt per O&D enplanement will remain above $200 over the next few years.

Other credit factors include the authority's airline use agreement that extends through 2024, federal grant funding received during the pandemic that will continue to support DSCR in 2022, modest DSCRs and high leverage for its rating category.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that enplanements will continue to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and that the authority will generate a net revenue DSCR of around 1.2x going forward and will keep days cash on hand around current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant positive change in market position and/or traffic and revenue growth well above the current projection

- MWAA continues to conservatively manage its financial operations, maintaining net revenue DSCRs above 1.75x and debt + ANPL per O&D enplanement below $200

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Liquidity dropping below 700 days cash on hand

- Net revenue DSCRs below 1.10x - Adjusted debt per O&D enplanement over $400 - Debt issuance for capital projects beyond what is currently contemplated in the authority's plan

LEGAL SECURITY

MWAA has approximately $4.3 billion in airport system revenue bonds outstanding. The MWAA airport system revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues for the airport system, which includes both IAD and DCA airports. The bonds are also secured by a debt service reserve fund equal to the lesser of 10% of bond proceeds, 125% of average annual debt service, or maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Airport System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (AMT) will refund the existing 2012A Series and outstanding amounts under the revolving credit facility. The par amount will be approximately $206 million.

PROFILE

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) is an independent interstate agency created by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the District of Columbia with the consent of the US Congress that enacted essentially identical legislation creating the authority for the purpose of operating Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The airports were leased by the authority from the US government and the lease extends through June 6, 2067.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

