Moody's assigns Aa3 to Miami University's (OH) proposed Series 2020A and 2020B bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Miami University's (OH) proposed $130 million General Receipts Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $101 million Taxable General Receipts Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. We have affirmed Aa3 ratings on about $578 million of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of Miami University's (MU) Aa3 reflects its strong financial position, favorable student demand, and effective managerial oversight and governance. Ample liquidity covers 484 days of expenses which affords significant runway to manage through the current period of operational uncertainty. Similarly, substantial absolute wealth of $1.2 billion contributes to the university's strong 1.3x coverage of spendable cash and investments to direct debt. While disruption in normal business operations continue, the university will sustain operating cash flow margins above 20% given its strong financial strategy, a governance factor under Moody's ESG framework. Lastly, while considerable student market pressures continue to build, the university will maintain steady student demand given its favorable academic reputation and brand. Effective enrollment management will remain critical to credit quality because 75% of revenue derives from student charges.

The university will manage through near-term operational and financial uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak, a social risk under our ESG taxonomy given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak will strain both net student revenue and state funding, leading to a contraction in operating performance in fiscal 2020 and potentially fiscal 2021. In addition, investment market volatility and pressured macroeconomic conditions will dampen wealth and liquidity growth, and potentially drive increases to the already sizeable net pension liability. Favorably, the magnitude of operating performance weakening will be tempered by management's actions to pare spending along with an influx of revenue from federal relief aid.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for MU reflects its ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its historically strong operating cash flow, excellent liquidity, and substantial scale. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening in strategic positioning, reflected in material improvement in student demand, fundraising, and research activity

- Substantial growth in absolute wealth, further strengthening coverage of debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant weakening in student demand over a multi-year period

- Sustained deterioration in operating performance or debt affordability

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and secured by a pledge of General Receipts, including virtually all legally available revenues with the exception of state appropriations and restricted gifts. In fiscal 2019, pledged revenues amounted to $601 million. The bonds are further secured by the university's covenant in the General Bond Resolution to fix, make, adjust and collect fees, rates, rentals and charges and other items of General Receipts to produce General Receipts at least sufficient to pay debt service. There is no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020A bonds will be used to fund about $125 million of the costs associated with a new clinical health sciences facility and digital innovation building. The bonds will also be used for partial current refundings of Series 2012 and Series 2014 bonds to achieve economic savings.

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020B taxable bonds will be used to advance refund the Series 2011 bonds for economic savings.

PROFILE

Established in 1809, Miami University is a large public university recognized for its commitment to undergraduate teaching. Its main campus is in Oxford, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati. It also maintains two regional campuses and two centers. In fall 2019, the university enrolled 22,094 full-time equivalent students, about 92% of which were enrolled at the undergraduate level. Fiscal 2019 operating revenue was a sizeable $690 million.

