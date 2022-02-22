Moody's assigns Aa3 to Miamisburg City School District, OH's GO bonds

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Miamisburg City School District, OH's $27 million Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 (Federally Taxable) (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating and a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) debt and a A1 lease rating on the district's Certificates of Participation (COPs). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $61 million in GOULT debt and $3 million in COPs outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy reserves that will remain solid given well-managed financial operations. Additionally factored into the rating is the district's stable local economy in the Dayton (Aa2 stable) area with solid median household income and moderate full value per capita. Enrollment had been modestly declining prior to fiscal 2021, and the impact of coronavirus has worsened this trend. However, district officials expect enrollment to stabilize over the next few fiscal years with the addition of full day kindergarten. Long-term leverage is elevated with exposure to an underfunded pension plan, while fixed costs are manageable.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy an unlimited property tax for debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Growing enrollment trend

- Moderation of long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material declines in fund balance or cash

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities, fixed costs or erosion of capital assets

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt is secured by its full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes for debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will refund a portion of the district's 2016 bonds which refunded the Series 2008 and Series 2009 bonds which financed construction of an elementary and middle school along with improvements at the high school and remaining elementary facilities.

PROFILE

Miamisburg City School District is located in Montgomery County (Aa1) in southwest Ohio (Aa1 stable), about 11 miles southwest of the City of Dayton. The district operates one primary school, seven elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, providing pre-K through 12th grade education to about 5,000 students as of the 2022 academic year. The district's population totals about 39,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

